How to fix Roblox Error 529 – Common Issues and Fixes

Image: Roblox Corporation

We understand how frustrating it can be to log into Roblox and get an error preventing you from logging in. This article explains what causes the dreaded ‘Error 529‘ message players have been encountering in Roblox — and what you can do to fix the problem, so you can get back to having fun in your favorite experiences.

What Causes Error Code: 529 in Roblox?

Error Code: 529 is an error message that occurs when Roblox is struggling to form a connection between your computer/mobile device and the Roblox client. The entire error message often reads, “We are experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again later. (Error Code: 529)” or “An HTTP error has occurred. Please close the client and try again. (Error Code: 529).”

This usually happens when Roblox is down for maintenance or experiencing an outage. This can happen when trying to log in or even in the middle of a game, which is incredibly annoying.

How to Fix Error Code: 529 in Roblox

Since Erro Code: 529 is typically caused by problems on Roblox’s end, there’s not much you can do other than wait for the game to come back online. If you’ve checked Roblox’s Server Status page and don’t see an issue, there are a few things you can do to try and fix Error Code: 529

Restart Your Game

“Have you tried turning it off and on again?” is a phrase you’ve probably heard too often, but there’s a good reason for it. Completely closing and reopening your game has been known to fix all sorts of errors, so it’s definitely worth a shot.

Try Another Experience

Sometimes individual Experiences can have issues that take some time to fix. Try launching another Roblox Experience and see if you still encounter Error Code: 529. We have a list of the best Simulator Roblox Experiences if you’re struggling to find something fun to play.

Update Your Game

Players can run into all kinds of errors when Roblox hasn’t been updated in a while. On PC, Roblox is automatically updated when launching an Experience. On Android and Apple devices, you need to update using the App Store or Google Play.

For Roblox on Xbox, exit the game entirely by pressing the Menu button on the Home screen and then selecting Quit. Opening the game again should automatically update Roblox, assuming there’s an update available.

Check Your Internet Connection

Anyone that plays Roblox knows that you need an internet connection to play. Ensure your internet is up and running well and the device you’re playing on can access other apps that connect to Wi-Fi. You may need to restart your router or even bring your device closer to it for a stronger connection.

That’s everything you can do to try and fix Error Code: 529 in Roblox. While you’re waiting for the servers to come back online, check out our article on the best obbys to play in Roblox or our Roblox Code page.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023