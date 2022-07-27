The Sims 4 has been around for a while now, so you think there wouldn’t be any errors in the game, but a big one recently is the Script Call Failed error. This error is caused by corrupt game files which are usually caused because of mods or specific system settings. Here is how to fix the Script Call Failed error in The Sims 4.

How to Fix Script Call Failed Error in The Sims 4

The Script Call Failed error in Sims 4 is a bug that will make your doors, furniture, and mods not work. Since the cause of the Script Call Failed error in Sims 4 is caused by corrupted files, the two ways to fix it are to repair the game files and update the mods. Here are the steps to repair your game files in Sims 4:

Launch the client your Sims 4 game is one (Steam, Origin, Epic Games) Navigate to the Library Right-click on Sims 4 Click on Repair

If you can’t find a repair option, simply try to update the game. This will ensure that you have the latest updates and that your game doesn’t have any corrupted files. With that done, here are the steps to update your mods in Sims 4:

Open the Sims 4 file that has your mods Remove the mods from this file and replace them with up-to-date mods that are compatible with the newest update

With that done, you shouldn’t get the Script Call Failed error in Sims 4. If you’re interested in everything Sims 4, you should check out our Sims 4 page. We cover stuff like the gender and sexual orientation options, how to get Debug items, and much more. You are definitely bound to find something helpful or informative there.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, via both Steam and Origin, as well as on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.