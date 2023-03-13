How to Fix Sons of the Forest Fire Keeps Going Out Issue

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is a thrilling horror-survival game that has been gaining significant traction lately. Unfortunately, many players have encountered an issue where their fire keeps going out. This bug can be frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of winter with an abundance of grotesque creatures. Fortunately, there are a few easy steps you can take to resolve this issue and get back to enjoying the game.

How to Fix Fire Keeps Going Out in Sons of the Forest

Building a campfire is key to staying alive in Sons of the Forest. This is because not only do you need a campfire to cook, but you also need to stay warm during harsh weather conditions. That said, if your fire keeps going out after a few seconds, no matter what you do, you’ll want to try these fixes below.

Check for Updates

The first step is to ensure your game is up to date, as developers tend to release bug fixes from time to time. To do this, open the Steam client, right-click on Sons of the Forest, and select “Properties.” Select the “Updates” tab and ensure that “Always keep this game up to date” is enabled. Once this is done, restart your computer and launch the game. If the issue persists, move on to the next step.

Verify Game Files

The next step is to verify the game files to avoid any corrupted files that can mess with your game. To do this, open the Steam client, right-click on Sons of the Forest, and select “Properties.” Select the “Local Files” tab and click the “Verify Integrity of Game Files” button. This will scan the game files and ensure they are all up-to-date and in order. Once this is done, restart your computer and launch the game.

Build a Cover

You’ve probably already tried adding more firewood and building a new fire in the game. If none of those work, you’ll want to try making a cover for your campfire, as this can ensure that the fire you build will last longer, especially if it’s raining or snowing. So, try gathering some logs and making a simple structure to cover your campfire to see if that helps.

Use a Torch

If nothing works, using a torch is your last resort while waiting for an official fix. Some players have found that you won’t get cold if you walk around with a torch equipped. This is an excellent alternative to campfires which seem to be broken right now. Although you won’t be able to cook food with it, torches are still useful to help you light your path and provide warmth when searching for food or other resources. In addition, you can also use it as a melee weapon.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023