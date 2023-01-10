How To Fix Sorceress Sellen Elden Ring Questline Bug

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to focus on Sorceries and be a master of them in Elden Ring, the Sorceress Sellen quest is an essential quest for you to finish. Sorceress Sellen will give you access to some of the best Sorcerer spells, pieces of equipment, and glintstone in the game.

The problem is that there might be a point during your quest where you will encounter a “bug.” This bug will prevent you from progressing through the quest, which might be annoying, given how vital the quest is to your progress. Don’t worry. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to solve it.

How To Fix the Bug in the Sorceress Sellen Quest?

First off, this is not a bug. People just called it a bug because there’s no explanation for how and why it’s happening. The problem lies within the quest itself. The steps in completing this quest are very vague; hence some players skip some parts resulting in them being unable to put the glintstone into her new body.

If you encounter this problem, all you have to do is trace back your steps and go back to Waypoint Ruin to talk to Sellen. Once done, you have to defeat Radhan at the Redmane Castle. Beating Radhan is a difficult task, so you better come prepared.

After defeating Radahn, you have to talk to Jarren and then go to Sellen again in the Waypoint Ruin cellar where she will ask you to look for her original body. You now have to go to Witchbane Ruins in Weeping Peninsula to look for the body then you’ll recover Sellen’s Primal Glintstone.

Once you have the Primal Glinstone, you must go to the secret basement at the Three Sisters and put the Primal Glintstone in Sellen’s other body. This should’ve solved your problem of failing to progress to the quest.

To finish the Sellen quest, you must go back to Witchbane Ruins and talk to Jerren, then go to Raya Library to enjoy your rewards!