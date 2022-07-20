It can be pretty vague on how you should go about fixing the Broken Tracker in Stray. If you’re lost, you’ve come to the right place. Once you reach the Slums in the game, there is a little big hub for your stray to explore. You’ll have access to everything you need here if you know where to look. Here is how to fix the Broken Tracker in Stray.

How to Fix the Broken Tracker in Stray

After you visit Seamus’s house, discover the Secret Lab, and find the Broken Tracker, your next step is fixing the Broken Tracker so that you can find Doc, Seamus’s dad. If you are unfamiliar with the Slums, it can be difficult to know exactly who to talk to or where to go to get the Broken Tracker fixed. You need to go to Elliot Programming which can easily be found by reading any street signs.

After scratching on the door and getting into Elliot Programming, Elliot, who is on the second floor, will fix the Broken Tracker. In order for Elliot to help you, you’ll need to have given him the Poncho which is acquired through Grandma. Once he has the Poncho on and is nice and warm, Elliot will help you with any technical things you need. Show him the Broken Tracker and he will repair it for you.

After the Broken Tracker is fixed, head back to Seamus and show him the repaired item. You both will then head out to find Doc, his father.

Stray is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 20th, 2022