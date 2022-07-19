All Door and Safe Codes in Stray

As you make your way through the world of Stray, you’re going to come across a few different puzzle opportunities that may leave you scratching your head, wondering where the code is that you’ll need to progress. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with photos, and descriptions of where you’ll need to go to find each of these codes, so let’s dive right into this guide on Where to Find all Codes in Stray!

Code 1 – Leave The Flat

As you progress through the introduction of the game, you’ll find B-12, your drone companion who will be with you every step of the way on your big adventure into an even bigger city. However, if you want to partake in this adventure, you’re going to need to leave the Flat that you’ve found yourself in. After you have obtained B-12, you’ll want to use the key that you got in the previous room to unlock the door.

Once you have unlocked the door, you’ll come across a door at the end of the hallway with a keypad. Enter into the room to your right, and use the left directional pad, or L1 button to turn on your flashlight. You’ll see a whiteboard in front of you, on top of a shelving unit. You’ll also see CODE=, with the rest being blocked off by a paint can. You can hop up there and press the Triangle Button to knock the paint can down, revealing the code as 3748.

Code 2 – The Slums Pt. 2

As you progress through the story and reach Chapter 8, you’ll need to help Shaemus find out where a hidden lab is in his condo. You’ll need to use your intuition and think like a cat to find out where the keypad is once you enter, but if you’d like a hint, make sure you’re knocking pictures off of the wall. Once you have found the keypad, you need to search around to find the code to punch in to get access to the lab. If you take a look at the wall to your left, you’ll see four clocks, all locked at a specific time.

This is your next code, as you’ll want to punch in 2511, following along with the hour hand on each of these clocks, to make sure that you’re able to get inside and find the secret lab, and the next part of your adventure.

Code 3 – The Slums

As you make your way throughout The Slums, you’ll find many eclectic characters, waiting for you to find them. You’ll come across a musician, who you can give music sheets that you come across in the game to hear some new tunes, which is a nice touch. However, if you continue a bit past them, and make your way further down, you’ll come across a safe in the alleyway. You’ll want to grab the note off of the door, which is written in binary.

As you make your way further into the game, you’ll come across a robot who is also a programmer, named Elliot. You’ll need to give them a specific item for your quest, but you can also hand them the sticky note that you came across, which he will be happy to decode. With the message that you receive, you’ll want to make your way back to The Bar where you met up with Momo and search for the Dufer Bar neon sign on the counter. Knock down the picture, and discover the code 1283 to unlock the safe that you have found.

And that’s all there is to this helpful guide! If you’re looking to find out when you’ll be able to start this adventure, or how you can play the game free with PlayStation Plus, we’ve got you covered on all of this and more in our helpful Stray Guide Section. Maybe you’re wondering how long your time with Stray may be, or if it will be making its way to other platforms, as well? Check it out!

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.