How to Play Stray for Free With PlayStation Plus

Stray is nearly here and the great news is that you can play it for free if you have a PlayStation 4 or 5. That’s right, I said for free! Basically… Here is how to play Stray for free on PlayStation Plus.

How to Play Stray for Free on PlayStation Plus

If you are a PlayStation Plus member and are on PlayStation 4 or 5, you may be able to play Stray for free on day one. A few months ago, Sony revealed their new PlayStation Plus tier system. The PlayStation Extra tier, which is the middle option that costs $99.99 a year, allows players to play a large library of Ps4 and PS5 games. It is sort of Sony’s response to the Xbox Game Pass.

That being said, if you are a member of PlayStation Plus Extra, you can play Stray for free the day it releases. Similar to how Xbox Game Pass has day one releases, Sony is offering Stray as an incentive for players to upgrade their PlayStation Plus membership and play the new cat game.

If you want to play Stray right now, you can easily upgrade your PlayStation Plus membership on your console. Simply go to the PlayStation Plus section, scroll down to the bottom, and the cost of upgrading your existing membership will be shown.

For now, Stray is only available on PlayStation and PC, not Nintendo Switch or Xbox. If you're looking to read our Stray review or want to know how long the game is, you can do that on our Stray page. We've covered the system requirements if you are on PC, the trophies and achievements, and more.

Stray is available on July 19, 2022, on PS5, PS4, and PC.