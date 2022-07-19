Where to find All Notebooks in Stray | All Notebook Locations

As you make your way through the world of Stray, you’ll find yourself on quite a few different fetch quests, where you’ll need to find a specific object or two to make your way further into the winding story that this game has to offer. As you make your first trip into The Slums, you’ll need to track down a few Notebooks, that will help Momo contact his friends on the outside.

You’ll need to use your best cat-like instincts to make sure that you’re climbing, jumping, and heading in the right direction, and we are here to help you out with this task. Here is where you’ll be able to find all of the Notebooks in Stray, so you can continue forth on your quest to make it back to the surface.

Where To Find Notebooks In Stray

You’ll have to find a total of four Notebooks, with one being the easiest to find, since it is given to you at the start of the quest.

Notebook 1 – Momo’s Apartment

As you make your way into Momo’s apartment, you’ll find your first notebook, which is given to you to start this whole quest off. You’ll need to find the others for them, so you can help Momo rebuild their transmitter to communicate with those above the surface, or however far up they’ve made it.

Notebook 2 – Doc’s Notebook

After you have ridden the basket down from Momo’s apartment in the most adorable fast travel system in a game to date, you’ll want to look to your right and spot this blue symbol on the outside of the apartment. Make your way towards it, hopping along the beaten path until you reach this new area.

You’ll find yourself transported into a large building full of books, and you’ll want to explore around, knocking different books over, especially near the bookshelves, where you’ll find a safe hidden behind a towering pile. Now, you’ll need to get the key.

Explore the room a little more until you find a bed, which happens to have a set of keys on it. You’ll want to snag these keys, and head back to the safe, opening it and claiming the notebook that lay inside.

Notebook 3 – Clementine’s Notebook

Make your way back to the fast travel bucket, and look straight ahead, where you’ll spot another blue symbol, alongside a lantern. You’ll want to make your way over here, using the pipes to your advantage so you can make it quickly and safely.

Once you have made your way inside, you’ll find a few computers, and you may notice that one of the monitors has something on the top of it. You’ll want to jump up and snag the Notebook off of the top of the monitor and make your way back outside, with your new prize in tow.

While you’re in this apartment complex, make sure you’re looking for all of the Music Sheets that are near this specific apartment!

Notebook 4 – Zbaltazar’s Notebook

The final notebook will be to the left of your starting location, and it’s the trickiest to get into. You’ll want to make your way over to the left side of the building, so you can climb up the side via the air conditioners that offer a convenient path up for our feline friend.

Once you get to the top, you’ll want to make your way to the left side of the air vent, and pull out the battery. You can drop it right away, as there is nothing inside of the building that will be useful with it. Climb down the vent fan, and you’ll land in a messy apartment, and make your way towards the open refrigerator. There is a large pile of boxes here, and you’ll want to jump on top of it to topple it over, where you’ll find the final notebook underneath.

Make your way back to Momo’s Apartment to complete this quest, and continue forth in your epic journey! If you’re loving Stray so far, make sure that you’re checking out our Stray Guide Section, where we cover anything from different collectibles that you’re able to find in the game, to all of the Door and Safe codes that you can find in the game, and how many endings Stray has in store for you!

