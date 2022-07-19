As you make your way through the cold, dark worlds of Stray, you’ll be pushing towards the ultimate goal of freedom once again, but is there anything that can happen through the game that can change the trajectory of how things end?

While Stray may not be the longest game on the market, you’ll find plenty to love as you explore its neon-drenched cities, both on the ground and high up on the building tops. Does anything change if you happen to forget a collectible, or if you don’t do everything exactly as you need to? Let’s find out, as we dive into how many endings Stray has!

How Many Endings Does Stray Have?

For those that are collectible fans, or those that don’t want to scour levels trying to find everything around, you won’t have to worry much, as the ending does not change. There is only one specific ending that you can get in Stray. If you make your way through the game grabbing every music sheet that you find, searching high and low for energy drinks, or finding every memory for B-12, you’ll still be treated to the same ending every time.

While this may be disappointing to some, it helps the story keep a sense of cohesiveness through its adventure, and since nothing can change throughout the storyline for our feline hero, you’ll all be treated to the same ending once you have completed your final mission. You’ll be able to push through and see the true ending that this game has to offer in under two hours, if you’re aiming for true trophy completion, as well.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.