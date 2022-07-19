Where to Find All Energy Drink Cans In Stray | All Energy Drink Locations

When you venture into The Slums in Stray, you’ll need to explore around a bit to earn some extra collectibles. You’ll work with a Barterer, who wants nothing less than 4 energy drinks for the majority of his stock. You’ll need 3 for one item, and only 1 for a music sheet, but if you’re looking for a full 100% completion, you’ll need to know where to find them.

The majority of these energy drinks are pretty easy to find, with one of them being much harder than the rest, requiring you to use your verticality to your advantage. Let’s dive right in and get our paws wet as we search for the four energy drinks in The Slums!

Energy Drink #1

As you make your way to the central point of the map, near the area where you’ll come across Azooz the Barterer, you’ll want to head down the opposite alleyway, near the musician. You’ll find this bright blue vending machine straight across from them, where you’ll be able to press the Triangle Button and knock out an energy drink. This is one of the easiest to find, as it is almost perpendicular from your main objective.

Energy Drink #2

As you navigate through the alleyways of The Slums, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking anywhere and everywhere. As you make your way towards the apartment with Momo, you’ll want to push forward just a little longer, so you can get your hands on the first Energy Drink that you’ll need. If you keep going straight, rather than going inside the apartment, you’ll be able to find this blue vending machine, that happens to have an energy drink inside.

Energy Drink #3

This is the hardest one to find, so after finding this, you’ll be in the clear for the fourth and final one. You’ll want to make your way over to the designer, Grandma. You’ll find her near the same spot that you’ve come across Elliot, near the rear of the area. Once you have gotten to this location, you’ll want to find the air conditioner that is opposite where she is and make your way up to the top. You’ll see an enclosed area that happens to have a wooden plank resting across it. Jump to this board, and look straight ahead, where you’ll see another area to land. Once you have jumped over here, you’ll find this final hidden vending machine available for your pleasure.

Energy Drink #4

This one is quite easy to find, especially if you are up high already. You’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to climb, or if you are coming out of Momo’s apartment, you may be able to find this one easier. Once you get back by Grandma, you’ll want to make your way straight up, where you’ll come across another robot named Heptor, and start to look around. Once you have spotted this final red energy drink dispenser, you’ve completed your quest, and go claim your rewards.

That’s all there is to this guide, and now that you’ve found some more collectibles, you can make your way over to our Stray Guide Section, where we cover plenty of other topics for the game, including how long this title takes to beat, if the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch or Xbox, as well as if your PC can run this game. You’ll also be treated to how to claim the game for free with your PlayStation Plus membership, and when it unlocks!

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 19th, 2022