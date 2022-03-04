How to Fix the Invisible Enemies Elden Ring Glitch

Elden Ring, the newest game from FromSoftware, is challenging enough as it is. Enemies that can take you out in one hit, getting ganged up on by multiple foes at once, and many more challenges await you ahead, but one thing that players didn’t anticipate was Invisble Enemies. Was this a deliberate foe put into the game, just to frustrate players even further?

Thankfully, for the sake of our sanity, it is not a new feature of the Souls series, but rather an unfortunate glitch that can send even the most seasoned veteran of the series down a pit of despair after losing all of their hard-earned ruins. Here’s our guide on how to eliminate these invisible enemies during your time with Elden Ring!

Elden Ring – How To Get Rid Of Invisible Enemies

While it may feel like the developers of this series are just throwing cheap shots at you when you’re eliminated by an Invisible Enemy, it’s just your PC or system of choice having a hard time rendering in some of your opponents. Thankfully, there are a few ways that you can try to fix this issue!

The first option that you’ll have is Saving and Exiting the game. Trying this method will close the game in full, so it has a chance to properly reload itself. The system may have been up and running for too long, or pushing itself too hard trying to render in all of the enemies, as well as the highly detailed map, so it may just need a breather to get back into the swing of things. Closing out of the game fully has a good chance to resolve this issue.

If you’re not wanting to close out of the game, you could always try Reloading from a Previous Save. Or, you could save your game and reload it right away, giving the game a chance to reload at least the area that you are currently in without losing any more progress.

You could also try Going to another area, leaving your foes in the dust. Since the enemies in the game will not follow you forever, there is the chance that you could simply outrun them, but this could lead to issues in the future, as if you go back to that area without reloading the game, they may still be there, waiting to take you down.

Powering down your console or PC could also fix some of the issues that you’re running with. As with many other electronics, keeping your PC or Console on standby for too long could lead to some unexpected glitches, and dealing with an invisible enemy could be one of the issues you face. Give your system a little breather, and then go back into the world of Elden Ring.

The final step, and the biggest, would be Uninstalling and Reinstalling the game. If you are still running into issues, going for this extreme route may be your only option. Just make sure that your save data is kept, as you don’t want to lose not only your Runes but your save as well.

For as much polish as there is in the world of Elden Ring, there are unfortunately still going to be glitches, no matter how hard you try to avoid them. With this being a fairly new discovery by players, we can only hope that FromSoftware irons out this unfortunate bug in their next patch and update!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.