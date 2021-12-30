How to Fix Warzone Black Screen on PlayStation

Call of Duty Warzone has been launched for a significant time as of now yet some players are still experiencing what is known as the ‘black screen’ glitch and it is stopping players from enjoying the experience. Specifically for PlayStation users, this guide will take you through the process of how to fix the Call of Duty Warzone Black Screen glitch. If you are an avid player of Call of Duty Warzone, be sure to check out our guide on how to manage weapon bloom, another area that players have been wanting assistance with recently.

What the Call of Duty Warzone Black Screen Glitch Is

Firstly, in order to start combating the glitch, we have to understand what it is and how to identify the particular glitch. Given the name of the glitch, it won’t be too difficult to work out if it is the black screen glitch. However, there are multiple ways in which the Black Screen Glitch occurs. One of the ways is upon booting up and loading the game, the screen suddenly turns black and players cannot progress into the main menu and another way the glitch is mentioned to appear is when killing an enemy, the screen suddenly turns black.

As can be observed, none of those situations is ideal and fixing them quickly and efficiently is a surefire way to continue the action without being held back by the blackness of a screen.

How to fix the Call of Duty Warzone Black Screen Glitch

The glitch itself can be fixed by numerous methods on PlayStation, many of the methods can apply to other platforms equally. The glitch as seen before can be encountered through natural play and on top of the full black screen, black screen flickering also has occurred for players. These methods should be utilised to attempt to fix the glitch.

The first main method is to restart the game on the home-screen, perform a hard reset of the game and observe if it fixes the issue. Equally, restart your PlayStation console and then try opening Call of Duty Warzone again. Sometimes a hard reset is all it takes to get a glitch to stop giving you issues while playing the game.

Another method is to check for any available updates as developers will likely be working on patches to fix major issues as soon as possible, usually it will be an internal game patch but sometimes application updates will be deployed instead.

To get into the experience of Pacific as soon as possible, Another potential fix is to change your DNS Server on the PlayStation in the manual network settings, attempt to change the DNS Server to the google one which is 8.8.8.8 for the primary DNS and 8.8.4.4 for the secondary DNS. While you are trying this fix, restart the router if possible before booting up Call of Duty Warzone once again.

These fixes will hopefully fix the black screen glitch for you while a developer-made patch is likely in the works to fix the issues that players are experiencing.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2021