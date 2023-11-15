How to Get 100/100 Rating on All Thief of the Thieves in Reverse 1999

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On Thief of the Thieves, Reverse 1999 players can join Melania on a trip down memory lane by taking part in a series of four challenges, all of which must be completed if you plan on learning the story of her debut as the Great Thief Acey as well as get some welcome rewards.

But how can you get the perfect 100/100 score in all of the challenges part of the mode? Here’s how to get a 100/100 Rating on All Thief of the Thieves challenges in Reverse: 1999.

How to Get a 100/100 Rating on Disk of Turin in Reverse 1999

You can get a 100/100 A rating on Disk of Turin by first picking “Check it yourself” and then “Drive him away” when dealing with the Daily Affairs of the first day.

Disk of Turin Day 2 Guide

Once the second day starts, leave the Daily Affair marked below aside and deal with the Emergency by picking “Mediate the dispute” before dealing with the remaining Daily Affair by selecting either “Refuse his request” —if met with the famous collector— or “Clean the flowerbed.”

Disk of Turin Day 3 Guide

For the third day, head to the Emergency and pick “More arcane props” —which will reward you with 10 points— before dealing with the Daily Affair on the right by selecting “Drive them away.” If the rat’s related affair does not appear among your selection, head to the main exhibit and deal with the ghosts by selecting “Ignore them.”

Disk of Turin Days 4 and 5 Guide

On the fourth day, deal with the Emergency by defeating the enemies before heading to the Daily Affair and selecting “Test him.” Now, just head to the fifth day and defeat the enemies to clear the Disk of Turin Thief of the Thieves challenge with a perfect 100/100 score.

How to Get 100/100 Rating on Mainedonty in Reverse 1999

You can get a 100/100 rating on Mainedonty in Reverse 1999 by first heading to the Daily Affair marked below and selecting “Compensate him” to get +10 points before dealing with the Emergency.

Mainedonty Day 2 Guide

On the second day, simply pick “Call an ambulance” to complete the Emergency before selecting “Refuse her request” to complete the Daily Affair the former will spawn upon its resolution.

Mainedonty Day 3 Guide

To get the maximum amount of points on the third day, solve the Emergency by picking “More arcane props” and then deal with the famous collector Daily Affair by picking “Refuse his Request.” If the Collector Daily Affair is not present for you, the guard dog-related one will be. To complete it and get its +5 points reward, simply pick “Clean the flowerbed.”

Mainedonty Days 4 and 5 Guide

On the fourth day, focus on dealing with the Emergency before solving the Guard’s Schedule Daily Affair by picking “Insist on the schedule.” Doing so will reward you with a total of 20 points by the end of the stage and cause no points to be lost.

Once at stage 5, you will be able to complete the Mainedonty stage with a 100/100 rating in Thief of the Thieves by simply defeating the Copycat of “Sean” boss.

How to Get 100/100 Rating on Crystal Skull

Differently from the above challenges, the Crystal Skull will task Melania with putting herself into the shoes of Sean. To do that with a score of 100, complete the Emergency by picking “Talk to the guard” before heading to the Daily Affair and selecting “Enable the smoke alarm.”

Crystal Skull Stage 2 Guide

After triggering the second stage, focus on dealing with the Daily Affair marked below. The affair will task to with picking an alternative escape method and will reward you with 5 points if you pick “Use the Dream Hallucinogen.” Now, complete the stage by clicking on the Emergency and picking “The guards.”

Crystal Skull Stage 3 Guide

During the third stage, two new emergencies will appear. one after the other. You will be able to get the maximum amount of points from them by selecting “Perhaps a Bit Sleepy Popping Beans” and then “Enter the hall.”

Crystal Skull Stage 4 Guide

Once at the fourth stage, complete the emergency by selecting “Check the nearby exhibits” before dealing with the Daily Affair by selecting either “Jump out of the window” —if met by the how to escape one— or the “Use the Bubble Distractor.”

Crystal Skull Stages 5 and 6 Guide

Once at stage 5, complete the Daily Affair by picking “Wrap it with clothes” for +10 points before heading to the Emergency, selecting “Use the Sticky Balls”, heading to stage 6, and defeating the thieves to get a score of 100 in the Crystal Skull stage.

In the last challenge of Thief of the Thieves, Melania must grab The Football Match painting before Sean does. To do that while also getting a perfect 100/100 score, head to the Emergency and select “Look up Guidance on Security” for 5+ points before heading to the newly spawned Emergency and selecting any of its available options (none of them will alter your score).

Now, head to the Daily Affair and select either “Enable the smoke alarm” or “Pay him” —the latter if met with the sneaky man one— before heading to the next phase.

The Football Match Stage 2 Guide

You can complete the second stage part of The Football Match with the highest possible amount of points by focusing on the Daily Affair on the right and answering it with “Roll it up” before focusing on both available Emergencies.

You will be able to get +5 points from the northern emergency by selecting “Try to Escape” and then facing the enemies. If the one that appears for you is the guard dog one, select “Take out Guidance on Security” to remove one passive from the boss instead. The Southern Emergency will reward you with 5 points if you pick “Use it anyway.”

Depending on the selection of Daily Affairs part of the stage, you may lose 5 points at the end of it no matter what you do. But don’t worry, as the 10 points gained from the Roll it up affair will even it out.

The Football Match Stage 3 Guide

In the third stage, start by picking “Leave it to me” for +10 points after selecting the Emergency. Now, solve the Daily Affair on the right by selecting “Avoid it” (if the event in question is the malfunctioning robot one), as well as the remaining one by picking “Use the Bubble Distractor.”

The Football Match Stage 4 Guide

On stage 4, start by solving the Emergency with “Destroy the infrared sensors” before heading to the newly added Emergency and picking “Enable the Smoke Alarm.” Now, solve the Daily Affair by picking “Jump out of the window” —if met with the alternative escape question.

The Football Match Stages 5 and 6 Guide

On Stage 5, head to the Emergency and select “Read Guidance on Security” to remove a passive from the boss and trigger a new Emergency to spawn. Once that happens, head to it and click on its only available reaction to trigger a Battle-Focused Emergency before completing it and heading to stage 6.

Once at stage 6, You will be able to clear The Football Match with a rating of 100 in Reverse: 1999 by simply defeating the boss. For the fight, I recommend that you make use of a team featuring a Beast DPS like Centurion or Melania. When in the fight, focus solely on the boss, as they will take all other enemies out upon being defeated.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023