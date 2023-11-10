Reverse 1999 Bio of the Great Thief Guide | How to Complete All Stages and Get All Rewards

Image: Bluepoch

As part of The Theft of the Rimet Cup main event, Reverse 1999 players can both experience an entirely new storyline as well as take part in many exclusive game modes. Among those modes, Bio of the Great Thief is one of the most unique, as it tasks you with completing a series of 10 stealth-focused stages in exchange for some neat rewards.

But as you might expect, although some stages are as simple as one can get, others will task you with making full use of both your tools and experience. Here’s how to complete all 10 stages part of Bio of the Great Thief in Reverse: 1999.

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 1 Guide

As the introductory stage, you can complete Basic Elements I by heading forward before pushing one glass case up and the other left toward the pressing sensors. Once you do that, just head to the door to complete the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best Reverse 1999 Melania Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 2 Guide

You can complete the Basic Elements II stage by first pushing the lower glass case into the pressing sensor on the left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, simply wait for the security sensor to look down and then head up, push the second glass case toward the pressing sensor above it, and then make your way through the door.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 3 Guide

You can complete the First Trial stage part of the Bio of the Great Thief event in Reverse: 1999 by heading up before pushing the upper glass case to the right two times. Once you do that, head down and then push it up to activate the pressing sensor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, simply push the remaining case to the sensor located north of the room to unlock the door and then head to it to complete the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Reverse 1999 Examination 1, 2, and 3 Guide: How to Complete Targeting Exam, Play a Waiting Game, and Visionary Insights

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 4 Guide

You can complete the Thinking Training stage by first heading north of the glass case and then pushing it down two times as showcased in the images below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, circle back and then push the case in the directions showcased below to activate the pressing sensor before heading to the now-open door. Remember to take your time so that you can avoid the illuminated spots and get the extra reward given to all who complete the stage with 40 or less Awareness.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Rewatch the Story in Reverse 1999

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 5 Guide

You can complete Basic Elements III by pushing the upper Glass Case to the right to block the spotlight before pushing the lower one up until it reaches the pressing sensor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 6 Guide

You can complete the Field Practice stage in Reverse: 1999’s Bio of the Great Thief by first pushing the glass case right of Melania down two times. As you can see below, doing so will block the spotlight facing up on the left side of the room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you do that, just place the glass case on your left on the pressing sensor before heading back to the spot you were and moving the case on your right twice in the same direction to block the light of two more spotlights.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, simply push the glass case blocking the spotlight facing down closer to it and then head toward the open door to complete the Field Practice stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Reverse 1999 Chapter 4 Answers: Projector Relay, Power Source, and Crystal Orb

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 7 Guide

You can complete the Advanced Exercise stage by first pushing the glass case right of Melania down to block both the spotlight facing up and the one facing left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you do that, head toward the glass case located south of your starting position, and push it three times to the right so that it stays perfectly lined with the one above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After lining up the cases, push the first glass case you moved to the right until it touches the spotlight facing left before heading to the spot showcased in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With one spotlight down, it’s time to deal with the ones blocking the path toward the sensor. To do that, move the glass case above Melania up by one space and then push the case left of it like in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, move the glass case above the one you just moved to the left so it will block the spotlight facing right before simply pushing the only glass case not blocking any spotlights toward the sensor to unlock the door and complete the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bio of the Great Thief Stage 8 Guide

As the eighth stage will serve as an introduction to another mechanic —this time the Sleeping Potion— it will once again be as straightforward as it can be. To complete it, just place the glass case on the sensor and then stand atop the ventilation system to automatically use your Sleeping Potion and clear a path to the open door.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse 1999 Bio of the Great Thief Stage 9 Guide

You can clear the Mind Opener stage in Reverse 1999 by first stopping in front of the fan to trigger your Smoke Potion. Once the potion is active, head toward the glass case right by the fan and then place it above the center pressure sensor. You can do so easily by following the path showcased below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once the first glass case is on the other side, simply repeat the process to get the remaining two into the upper and the right sensors in that order. Remember to be quick, as you must do all that while the Smoke Potion is still active. By following our order and the guidelines above, you are guaranteed to clear the stage with zero Awareness and unlock all of the stage’s rewards.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Reverse 1999 Banner Schedule | Upcoming Characters and Leaks

Reverse 1999 Bio of the Great Thief Stage 10 Guide: Escape Master Puzzle Solution

You can complete the Escape Master Stage part of Bio of the Great Thief in Reverse 1999 by first moving the third glass case from Melina forward to block the left spotlight. Once that’s done, move the first one in the way showcased in the images below so that you can place it in the southmost pressure sensor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, push the first glass case you moved closer to the spotlight before heading to the only one that still hasn’t been moved and moving it like in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that all vases are in place, pass over the fan and trigger your Smoke Potion effect before moving the cases as in the way and on the order showcased in the images below. You must activate all sensors and then return to the left side of the room before the effect of your potion is over, so be nimble.

Once you do that, just make your way to the now-open door to complete the Bio of the Great Thief Stage 10 puzzle in Reverse 1999.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023