How to Get a Hearty Truffle to Wake Ollie Up in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

As you make your way to the Inn in Kakariko Village of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will encounter Dai, who mentions that the owner is probably off sleeping somewhere. This owner is named Ollie, and it is your job to go and wake him up to complete the Out of the Inn sidequest. But, to wake Ollie up, you need to find a Hearty Truffle — a rare item. Here’s how to find a Hearty Truffle to wake Ollie up in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Hearty Truffle and Wake Ollie Up in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hearty Truffles are hard to come by, so here are the steps to get a Hearty Truffle and wake Ollie up in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. First, head to the location shown in the image below.

Here you should see a waterfall next to a bridge. Either climb up the mountain next to the waterfall or do what I did — equip the Zora’s Armor to swim up the waterfall.

On the top of the waterfall, there will be a tiny hole. Make Link crouch and head into this hole.

Push through this cave until you reach a large bump in the ground. You will find a Hearty Truffle next to the large bump — grab it and return to Ollie’s sleeping location.

If you have trouble finding where Ollie is sleeping, check out the image below, where I have marked his exact location.

When you return to Ollie’s position, head into your inventory and make Link hold the Hearty Truffle. Next, drop the Hearty Truffle next to Ollie, and he will wake up!

This is just one of the many side quests that require the player to find an item. As I play more of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, I have noticed that for any side quest that requires finding an item or cooking a recipe, the items and ingredients can usually be found nearby and in the same area as the side quest. So don’t feel discouraged, and take your time to search and thoroughly comb over the nearby area!

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023