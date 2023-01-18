How to Get a Sun Stone in Pokémon GO

Keep your eyes peeled.

January 18th, 2023 by Iya Paterno
Image: Niantic Labs

One of the many challenges in every Pokémon game is obtaining Evolution Items. As an example, Niantic has made it even more difficult for players to get the Sun Stone in Pokémon GO, as there’s not one particular location where we can just find them unlike with the other Pokémon games.

If you’re looking for one so you can evolve one of your Pokémon into their final forms, we’ve compiled all that you need to know on how to get a Sun Stone in Pokémon GO below.

Where To Find Sun Stone in Pokémon GO?

featured-how-to-get-a-sun-stone-in-pokemon-go-1
Image: Niantic Labs

You can only obtain Sun Stones in three different ways: by spinning PokéStops, in the Gyms, or by getting them as rewards on a Field Research occasionally. It sounds very simple, but what makes them difficult to find is they barely have a 1% drop rate.

This is because they drop along the numerous other Evolution Items in the game, slimming down your chances even further as you can get a different item most of the time.

How to Increase Chances of Getting a Sun Stone in Pokémon GO

Even though these Sun Stones seem to be as rare as they can get, you can still increase your chances of getting them in the game. Here’s how:

  • PokéStops and Gyms restock every 5 minutes, so remember to spin as many of them as often as you can.
  • Be familiar with the areas with several PokéStops to further increase your chances when moving around.
  • Keep your eyes peeled for the 7-day streak of your PokéStop Daily Bonus as you’ll receive a special Evolution Item and you might be lucky enough to get the Sun Stone.
  • Be updated with event-exclusive Field Research tasks that reward Evolution Items like the Sun Stone and accomplish them as soon as you can.

By keeping these in mind while playing Pokémon GO on a daily basis, the Sun Stone gets easier to come across, and the less you have to rely less on sheer luck.

All Pokémon That Needs a Sun Stone to Evolve in Pokémon GO

Sunkern-Sunflora-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet
Image: The Pokémon Company

It’s a good thing that we only have a short list of Pokémon that needs a Sun Stone to evolve in the game. However, you better work on looking for them early on so you can have them ready when needed.

Here are the Pokémon that evolve with a Sun Stone in Pokémon GO:

PokémonRequirementsEvolution
Cottonee
-Rpz6Ism5vjE0KuQXwEH3Wh6nIyYsPtt8JN1zso1gCgVnLqqnbE5wRd65TvyjLVL2jKb0s3HWXOi_tgLT0tFK0N5XvgdK_hLOGE90vftjoJumUMHvdjAqY8qf11pQkLQ1m-icOSM2BHz9JfxdOzLjey1eAue6eVcdv9eI6xQk92F6PjsxPS_9qjwSfrK5w
50 Cottonee Candy & Sun StoneWhimsicott
GsXzbGSEAcyEM3cWqYJbSOS_zJznJeU7Smn6lvQL6pJEZ6__brGA96XZDjMy6w6ylwVHJ1FAP3N_M0kqhGaY5Mx0rQoCIQXiXVKFzmaRPgAeCt5SBFQZzQ5KiimtCn-f6RPIxEwdNWwxTYcghOTU0ujDHeplmXFqFN_1mctcXbYSvy5uT7jQmviNhmwjVQ
Gloom
DdndwAk29XuRdv0c4F8sLrbF7CvezYbt7CeBQFbddyhUG6j-90PKxfBrXvT8N9-0bJmyOYIOXZv67CrIQdrm63jmeIGrFCDT7ZjzEHbNvgBmQGvqtxT2mx9gJl9sFv9Zf8_KDOJwpo_vzyw2BTk0LjaL3hGE8acCj3jLmx3nZRi4mIdUqPPpHtxy4rPNAA
100 Oddish Candy & Sun StoneBellossom
UT2Q1F0vnt2AYUXzNKsoucdBM1nKL7Cfvc7XfUsJVilurAIQZKw1ajQmsXZ5zM-b60b1DAC-CGxtJ-gua03C_NbYWCW_nbRULE8gWJL4ZGVDtSaOLf-eV39iK_w5CzmEaXdWfkZjTD0mSJcTAcBafr0S88xdrsJTXARSWt03iIFhJ3Dx8VxE8OxnlMSrCw
Helioptile
YpZBaHElgNN6fRoEXpSUCje8ssFB9wNh-55Rt5Xo56CYmUxD_kYbgdx0BflPh7F9FnoWs2kDhz_HN8lrnR0M6v2DbQcsT_2jUKATDYsCBfFBraWGC_ExhfwvC0N9iya5S6uvvPUMpeZNc7W1KRbhzjzjDMkBJ5m_obI3onE9EDOPnyeRMqsA1b-NrLDH-w
50 Helioptile Candy & Sun StoneHeliolisk
ZmxJvzKiEIxJWiCgPLQX0YvqiJuo4JjNdA_V5Q3I3hYiwfv8jObzJJvKST00SWWAvzsu-bQpZIooWkf1egBgS3h_uYvr9QoiJdu1j1XKJTZyLyH50W7s04qfTI8fygVE2tDnfqsezVquqKhaE6MVu-WRRUp43nEoL9roB4H9wDNdX8zs9SZ-c06sLD6qzw
Petilil
FQQreKZ213POBgzdT6JdLvL92JLQHXxcU0b_UluN6kVaJNZOsWOF2l9j3rr-fziKzFPCOWDpThZNI7f3mU5q4hI6cy4NUDLtlpmSNAPueLBT6z_xC-CB9Z9MNwgXb95H8W2aZip7hEYFAUQAeP4h2cDtAeOvrkGs7GWudtu2cDAXxDeEV6UnWvNKvLxuLw
50 Petilil Candy & Sun StoneLilligant
50bZxiqrgeJZdXJia5W09p-YSOIL3OchqFOAR0RBgbC1MPdTqPt9Lxsj9awz_N1RVKEadG3JCiu_cq6TWJn8PoQgR8X27hb9ItMzjzL4ay7nDA5LykSESC6F_xuNxvI7pouNRPEUCirt9qVBehcSZqd1Jf6A2gmr7yMPeGhBgtfH6rFd0vRiN7Ro5UZf5w
Sunkern
lfwzlTK65oKDVVFUcZRSD1xQubUoDZASzttjMVVINQToL4apJm57dHNlYJ8j78Q00d6VSaul_gzUfQVbKK7MxljYT_za7nSme0VbF4pnE0Wes4YYQKSXRZyZUEVcqt_wVBPS1y_-H-zF3z41DWXKdlHp4UjY2UGVQEvEZc_LeV70KZDTZyOx_SvWCLh-Bg
50 Sunkern Candy & Sun StoneSunflora
fy29yuiSGo7VQxz7hCpJZ7m5-hIE4g6zmhZ5avpH9Snvh8YJEOQ7sCf9OgxcPEtomfyJIzyUdBmzJgrGcMPgsHyhGrV97b4dSy78imJdbr9uBCQoTYhihWcnCIsgSIjHG7zTREVAFRIC28fjAJOB_1Aby0BgDthQhXXSBnmNxM2lBS8Gka8i8_bvRfSJ2w

Along with the Sun Stone, all these Pokémon also require 50 of their respective Candy to evolve, except Gloom which needs 100 Oddish Candy in total to evolve into Bellossom.

How to Evolve Pokémon with Sun Stones in Pokémon GO

When you have your Sun Stone and the right amount of Candy and are ready to evolve one of your Pokémon, simply follow these steps:

  1. Tap on the Poké Ball icon in the lower middle portion of the screen to open the menu.
  2. Select Pokémon to open your Pokédex.
  3. Look for the Pokémon you wish to evolve and select it.
  4. Below Power Up, tap on Evolve.

And just like that, your Pokémon has reached its final form and is ready for battle! Continue to be on the lookout for Sun Stones even if you don’t have all these Pokémon yet on your Pokédex so you can easily evolve them when ready.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023

