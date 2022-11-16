Are you wondering how to get a tactical nuke in Warzone 2.0? The MGB Tactical Nuke returns in Warzone 2.0. It is possible, albeit extremely difficult, for you to nuke the entire Al Mazrah Battle Royale map to achieve a brutal yet decisive victory over your foes. Unfortunately, as of this article, no player has found or completed the special contract since Warzone’s 2.0 launch. Here are all the details on why no one has yet obtained a tactical nuke and how you can be the first to obtain a tactical nuke in Warzone 2.0.

How to Get a Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2.0

It has been confirmed that the MGB Tactical nuke makes its glorious return in Warzone 2.0. You can obtain an MGB Tactical nuke, but it is not tied to a killstreak. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, an Operator must achieve 30 consecutive kills without saying to earn a Nuke. However, this is different in Warzone 2.0 because Activision did not want to interrupt the pace of Battle Royale matches. Instead, you must find a special contract and complete the contract’s objectives. Reports are saying that the special contract does not spawn every game. The objectives of completing the special contract are also extremely difficult, so even if you do find the contract, the odds of you completing it are extremely low.

Operator’s Concerns about the Tactical Nuke

Players are worried that hackers will learn to obtain a tactical nuke and drop it as much as possible, creating disastrous results both in-game and out. While we like to give people the benefit of the doubt, we can guess this will happen more often than we like. Only time will tell if this happens, though.

We will update this article as new details emerge about the tactical nuke, the special contract, and the first player to accomplish this feat.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022