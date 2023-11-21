How to Get a Tier 3 Hellhound Pet in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A dog is the man’s best friend. A Hellhound Pet, on the other hand, is man’s greatest asset. Here is how to get a Tier 3 Hellhound Pet in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

MW3: How to Get a Tier 3 Hellhound Pet

Before you venture yourself to get the top-tier version of the Hellhound on your side, first things first. Getting a friendly Hellhound in Modern Warfare 3 can become a very long and frustrating activity that will see you spend a lot of time, bullets, and overall sanity. But if you are here, then chances are that you are ready for this. You were warned. The first thing you will need to collect is three to four Chunks of Flesh. That is zombie flesh by the way. These Chunks of Flesh are random drops from zombies you have killed by using explosive damage. Gather around a good horde of zombies and then throw a grenade, fire a missile, or even shoot your Ray Gun to make them explode. If you are lucky, a couple of them will drop one piece of flesh. Stash them and you’ll be good for the next step.

This is the most frustrating part of the bunch: you will need to find a Hellhound Doghouse. While you can see Pack-A-Punch machines, Contract, Vehicles, etc., on the map, Hellhound Doghouses do not appear on the map unless you are significantly near to them. Not only that, but they randomly appear across several spots on the map. The best way you can approach this is to hop on a vehicle and explore around until the Doghouse icon appears on the map. The Tier 3 Doghouse only appears in High Threat areas, aka the red areas on the map. These are the deadliest and most difficult areas in the game with the deadliest zombies.

Find the Doghouse in the High Threat area and offer the three to four Chunks of Flesh. Afterwards, the Doghouse will explode and you will have a Tier 3 Hellhound on your side for the rest of the match. Since you are already in a very dangerous area, having the company of your hellish dog will be a much-needed help indeed. Don’t become too cocky though, even this higher-tier friend can die in an instant if you are not careful.

Be sure to venture into the High Threat areas of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode with a full squad and some very powerful equipment and loadout. You will certainly need all the help you can get, only if you don’t want to be cheesed by the zombies in just to hits, that is.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023