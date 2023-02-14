How to Get All 4th Anniversary Event Badges in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 16 is starting off with a bang with the Year 4 Anniversary Event. Though it won’t help you with the free Heirloom glitch, there are badges to collect in this event that will show off your love for Apex Legends.

Year 4 Anniversary Event Badges in Apex Legends, Explained

As is common with Apex Legends events, there are four event badges exclusive to the 4 Anniversary Collection Event. They are viewable when you look at the free reward tracker.

Open the free reward tracker on the right side of the play, or the home, tab. If you hover over the badges, you’ll see what you need to do to get them. Luckily, all the requirements for the badges will also help you progress on the Premium Tier Battle Pass.

Here are the requirements you need to meet to get all four Year 4 Anniversary Collection Event badges in Apex Legends:

Year 4 Devastator – Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event.

– Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event. Year 4 Collaborator – Get 200 kills or assists in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event.

– Get 200 kills or assists in any mode during the Year 4 Anniversary Event. Year 4 Team Player – Win 10 matches of Team Deathmatch.

– Win 10 matches of Team Deathmatch. Year 4 Master – Earn all other Year 4 Anniversary Event badges.

Those are the requirements you need to meet to get the Year 4 Anniversary Collection Event badges, but it’s easier said than done. Luckily, you have us to tell you the quickest way to get all the badges.

Fastest Way to Get Year 4 Anniversary Event Badges in Apex Legends

Since the Devastator and the Collaborator badges say “any mode” and the Team Player badge requires Team Deathmatch wins, the best way to get these event-exclusive badges quickly is to play Team Deathmatch.

There are many great legends, but if you use the best legends for Team Deathmatch, you’ll snag these badges in no time.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023