How to Use Free Heirloom Glitch in Apex Legends Season 16

Apex Legends Season 16, or Revelry as it is officially known, has a free Heirloom glitch that you’ll definitely want to know about. After figuring out how to get Revelry Twitch Drops and what the best legends are for Team Deathmatch, use this free Heirloom glitch to snag an Heirloom in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Free Heirloom Glitch, Explained

Heirlooms are the rarest item in Apex Legends. Each legend has their own, Respawn is working on the legends without Heirlooms, and they are the best way to show off your love for a specific legend. There are a lot of great Heirlooms, and with this trick, you can get one yourself!

Through the Anniversary Collection Event, you can get 150 Heirloom Shards. It costs exactly 150 Heirloom Shards to purchase an Heirloom, so this means that after claiming the 150 Heirloom Shards, you can pick out your very own Heirloom, or Mythic Skin, but we all know those are kinda lame.

To get 150 Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends, all you need to do is collect all 24 Anniversary Collection items. This is where it becomes less of a glitch and more of a grind.

There are 12 Legendary skins and 12 Epic skins. The 12 Legendary skins are for Gibraltar, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Bangalore, Wraith, Newcastle, Bloodhound, Seer, Catalyst, Octane, Ash, and Horizon. You can also buy many of the Anniversary Legendary skins in the item shop.

This free Heirloom glitch does cost around USD $130, so while it is a surefire way to get any Heirloom you want, it isn’t exactly “free.” However, it is extremely rare for Respawn to give away Heirloom Shards like this.

Most often, collection events offer one Heirloom for collecting all of the items available in the event. In the Anniversary Collection Event, the reward for getting all 24 items is 150 Heirloom Shards which equals one free Heirloom.

Whether you want to spend the money on all of the items in the Anniversary Collection Event to obtain a free Heirloom is up to you, but this is one of the only times this will be available.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023