The Celestial Sunrise event is live in Apex Legends and that means there are badges to collect. There are five unique Celestial Sunrise badges that are only available to get during the event. Though they may or may not be as cool as the Celestial Sunrise skins, here are all of the Celestial Sunrise badges in Apex Legends and how to get them.

How to Get All Celestial Sunrise Badges in Apex Legends

If you want to truly experience all that the Celestial Sunrise event has to offer, then you should work toward collecting all five badges. The event-specific badges look really cool and are used to flex your skills.

The official names of the Celestial Sunrise badges have not been revealed yet, but we know how to unlock them. Here are all of the Celestial Sunrise badges in Apex Legends and how to get them:

The Lantern Badge – Unlocked for free upon participating in the Celestial Sunrise event.

– Unlocked for free upon participating in the Celestial Sunrise event. The Dragon Badge – Deal a total of 35,000 damage in any mode before the end of the event.

– Deal a total of 35,000 damage in any mode before the end of the event. The Chinese Rattle Drum – Get 50 kills in any mode before the end of the event.

– Get 50 kills in any mode before the end of the event. The Firecracker Badge – Place at least fifth ten times in the Hardcore Royale LTM.

– Place at least fifth ten times in the Hardcore Royale LTM. The Upgraded Lantern Badge – Earn every Celestial Sunrise badge.

You’ll have two weeks to get these five badges and progress through the free Celestial Sunrise reward tracker. Each badge is decorated with gold borders and red backgrounds. On top of being impressive feats of skill, these five Celestial Sunrise badges look really cool.

As the Celestial Sunrise event begins, you may want to know how to check if the Apex Legends’ servers are down. We hope you enjoy the last event before Season 16 arrives. Have fun and happy Lunary New Year!

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023