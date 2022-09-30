In Valkyrie Elysium, players can equip the Valkyrie with up to two weapons at once, each featuring its own effects, and in some cases, whole new movesets. But how can you get your hands on all the weapons available in Valkyrie Elysium? Now, in order for you to both unlock all of the game’s trophies, and find which moveset is the perfect one for you, here’s how to unlock all weapons currently featured in Valkyrie Elysium.

How to Get all Weapons in Valkyrie Elysium

Unfortunately, for all fans of Norse mythology, it is not possible to wield Gungnir in the game. With that said, you can get your hands on 8 different weapons in Valkyrie Elysium. Four of these weapons will become available as part of the main story, while two are only available as bonuses for those who purchased the game’s Deluxe Edition or who pre-ordered the title. Lastly, another two weapons are available as rewards for side-quests. You can check out an overview of each one, as well as how to unlock them below:

Alfodr : The Valkyrie’s standard weapon. Will be available from the get-go.

A spear capable of hitting multiple enemies at once. Can be acquired during chapter 3. Herteitr : The game’s second spear and in our opinion one of the game’s best weapons, capable of performing fast and highly damaging attacks. Rewarded after completing the game’s fourth chapter.

The most unique weapon in the game, the staff is capable of dealing both physical and ranged magical attacks. Can be acquired by completing the subquest ”Midgardian Studies (2)”. Alscir: Sword of the God of Light: An Holy variant of the Alfodr. Was available exclusively to those who pre-purchased the game on either PS4 or PS5.

It’s important to point out that, in Valkyrie Elysium, enemies can be weak to both elements and weapon types, so don’t be afraid to try all of them out!

Valkyrie Elysium is currently exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam. Don’t forget to check out our review of the title.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022