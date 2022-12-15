How to Get Amulet Coin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Money is going to be the most important asset you want to have when you approach the endgame of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’ll be used to get everything necessary to get your Pokemon up to snuff. It’ll also be used to get valuable held items. The only thing money can’t buy are TMs, but that’s a different topic. So if you want to make more money, you may have heard of the Amulet Coin. Here’s how to get your hands on an Amulet Coin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find an Amulet Coin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you get to Medali, where the fifth gym leader resides, you can earn your item here. There are two Pokecenters here, but you want to head to the eastern one. You’ll see a Pokemon League rep there who will keep track of how many battles you had in the third area of the Western Province. You need to beat 5 trainers so he’ll then give you an Amulet Coin as a reward.

It’s best to get this item as fast as possible so you can farm up tons of money even before you complete all three of the designated story paths. This can help you be ready to take on the Academy Ace Tournament post-game or even the high-tier raids.

Money farming will be a lot easier to perform once you can consistently defeat the Tera Raid Pokemon at 5 stars and higher. Those tend to reward you with things like Star Pieces and other valuable items to sell, but in the meantime, the Amulet Coin will prove to be extremely useful.

What the Amulet Coin is good for is farming right before the extremely late-game grind. While you defeat trainers, not only will you gain double the cash upon victory, but your party Pokemon will all level up. With the Ace Tourney being repeatable, you can rack up a lot of Pokedollars in no time.

While you’re making twice as much money per session of the Academy Ace Tournament with the Amulet Coin on, you’re also running the possible chance of getting items like Bottle Caps and Vitamins so you can further enhance your Pokemon’s EVs, IVs, and overall stats!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022