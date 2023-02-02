Destiny 2 has a diverse array of weapons always on offer so when players are looking for specific weapons such as the Anarchy it is no surprise that they may need to have a quick search on finding out how to actually acquire the weapon. Instead of people spending time finding out who the Seraphs are, some simply want to add even more excellent weapons to their collection. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Anarchy in Destiny 2.

Getting Anarchy in Destiny 2

You will be able to acquire Anarchy from The Monuments to Lost Light kiosk which is found in The Tower accessible from orbit. When you land at the Tower, you can make your way to where the vaults are located close to where Lord Shaxx stands in the game. The middle terminal at the vault section will have the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk. You can purchase the exotic Grenade Launcher again for an exotic cipher, 240 Spoils of Conquest, two Ascendant Shards, and 150,000 Glimmer.

Of course, this is quite a lot of Glimmer but it will be absolutely worth it in terms of this weapon’s overall PVE performance. It should be noted that you will also need the Forsaken expansion for Destiny 2 to get this weapon but everyone will have that unlocked at the moment as there is currently a free trial for the campaign until 22 February, 2023.

Where Do I Acquire the Resources Needed for Purchasing Anarchy in Destiny 2?

Glimmer will be acquired very quickly throughout the course of the game however as for the Spoils of Conquest, you can get these from opening any of the chests in Raids. For the Exotic Cipher you can get it by completing quests from Xur or by the seasonal rewards where it is located on a Tier. However, for Ascendant shards, one of the quickest ways will be to complete Grand Master Nightfalls and hope to get them as a reward.

There haven’t been any exotic changes with the Anarchy but it is still absolutely worth having in your inventory for PVE.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023