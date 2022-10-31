How-to-Get-Aquamarine-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has abundant materials for players to find, sell, or craft. Unfortunately, gemstones are among one of the most popular yet scarcely located items to find, so if you find yourself looking for one particular stone, you may have to dedicate yourself to the game for a few hours before you can farm the one you want. Aquamarine is one of the harder-to-find gemstones, mainly because it can only be found in two biomes. So read on to find out how you can get your hands on this elusive gem.

Where to Find Aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aquamarine can only be found across the Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor Biomes. Within both areas, Aquamarine can be found within the black rocks across the walls. It’s best to look for stones with blue gems sticking out the edges to guarantee an aquamarine with each node mined. Additionally, Aquamarine gems share spawn points with Emeralds, so there’s a chance either gemstone will drop when mined. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee which gemstone rocks will spawn, but luckily black rocks respawn pretty quickly, so you can try your hand if you weren’t too lucky the first time.

Selling Aquamarine gems can be a great way to earn some extra coins since each piece sells for 250 coins. However, there is also the possibility of finding a Shiny Aquamarine, which can sell for 1,000 coins but is significantly harder to find. Alongside selling, Aquamarine is an essential crafting material for a handful of recipes, so it’s worth looking for when you don’t know what else to do. Like mining all gemstones, you’ll have to spend a lot of time within the game to farm the stones you want, but once you know where to look, it is much easier to stumble across them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022