If you’re looking for a great way to get your hands on some excellent and exciting new Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, you’re going to want to get your hands on some of these fancy new Pokeballs that are making their debut into the game soon! If you’re looking to carry your new Ultra Beast pals around in style, there is no better way to do so than with the help of the Beast Ball. How do you get your hands on these, though? Let’s take a look and see how you can get a few Beast Balls alongside these new additions to the game!

How To Get Beast Balls In Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to attend one of the in-person Pokemon GO Fest Events, where you’ll also be able to come across Pheremosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree, you’ll also get a chance to catch these Pokemon with a limited number of Beast Balls. After helping Rhi find Nihilego during the first part of the Pokemon GO Fest activities, you’ll be able to earn a few Beast Balls from them to catch these new Ultra Beasts, but only if you are at one of the in-person events. If you’re looking to go to one of these events, make sure you have a ticket!

This means, that while these Ultra Beasts will make their way globally after these events are done, if you’re looking for a chance to get one with a Beast Ball, you’ll need to visit their respective GO Fest in person, which would be in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo to get them with this type of Ball or hope that a friend will be willing to give theirs up.

If you’re going to be at one of these events, make sure that you have plenty of different Pokeballs, plenty of different items, and these great accessories that will help you have the best Pokemon GO experience possible!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.