Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer players various Poke Balls, each with a distinctive look and an advantage, that can be used to catch a wide range of Pokemon. Among those Poke Balls, players can choose to use the Beast Ball. Although this Poke Ball has a cool look to it, it is tough to find if you don’t know where to look since they can’t be bought in the shops like regular Poke Balls. So, if you’re interested in using this type of ball, ensure you know how to get Beast Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Beast Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few ways to get Beast Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first way you can get a Beast Ball is by completing your Paldea Pokedex. This means you need to catch all 400 Pokemon, including exclusive Pokemon. To achieve this, you can play co-op with a friend who owns a different version of the game. This way, you’ll be able to catch exclusives that are normally non-existent in your game. Once you have completed your Pokedex, you need to visit Jacq in the academy to receive your Beast Ball reward.

The second way to get a Beast Ball is by participating in the Academy Ace Tournament. In this post-game activity, you’ll be matched against random NPCs that will battle your Pokemon. When you win, you’ll be rewarded with random rewards, the Beast Ball being one of them. Of course, there’s no sure way of knowing whether or not you’ll be getting a Beast Ball from this since the chances are random. However, grinding this mode is a great way to increase your money and receive various rare items.

Alternatively, you can also get your hands on a Beast Ball by trading with another player. This game doesn’t let you directly exchange items, but there’s a little workaround. If you manage to find someone who owns a Beast Ball, they can give the Beast Ball to one of their Pokemon to hold and trade that Pokemon with you.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022