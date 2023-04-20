How to Get Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores: Best Brimshine Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Horizon Forbidden West has players putting their skills to the test in the Burning Shores, but some are simply trying to find some Brimshine. This is of no surprise thanks to the fact that the resource can be used as a form of currency for buying equipment and even upgrading it. This article will take you through how to get Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores and the best locations for it.

Best Brimshine Locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Some of the best Brimshine locations are actually places that you will visit for story quests in the Burning Shores DLC. When you are going through various missions take the time to look carefully around each location: you will likely spot a few clusters of Brimshine (yellow crystals) from time to time. Having a keen eye out during story quests will net you great bundles of Brimshine in no time.

If you are still struggling to find Brimshine even when searching around in the open world then you can also create a “job” of anything that you are planning to purchase with Brimshine. If Brimshine is needed for a purchase, you can press triangle to make it a job. After this on your map a Brimshine location will be tracked — simply put, the best Brimshine location tracker.

Are There Different Types of Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, there are both Brimshine Fragments and Brimshine Slivers. These are essentially resource caches for Brimshine and they are of a yellow glow in color. Brimshine Fragments will give you more than one Brimshine for accessing them whereas the slivers will only give you one Brimshine. The fragments are much larger in crystal size so that is a great indicator of if you have found a fragment.

Brimshine Slivers on the other hand is just a thinner yellow Brimshine crystal. No matter what type of Brimshine you find, they will all help you acquire this excellent resource for upgrades and purchasing new equipment. Now you can start hunting for Brimshine in the open world while using some Updrafts to boost you along the way.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023