Horizon Forbidden West has beautiful sights everywhere you look and in the Burning Shores that is no different: but some have also noticed the updrafts in the world. These updrafts can give you a massive air boost and lift you up even further, so they can be a vital mechanic. This article will take you through how to use updrafts in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Using Updrafts in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

In order to use the updrafts in Horizon Forbidden West you have to find one of them active first which is indicated by the large towering water they emit. When you have done so you can jump near one and hold square to activate a glide. You will then be lifted up into the air and be using the updrafts force at that point already.

There are areas in which you will need to use these updrafts effectively so knowing how to use them if you had forgotten is beneficial. There are plenty of other interesting mechanics that were added with the Burning Shores DLC so it is only a matter of time until you stumble across some of the others. For the time being, the updrafts will be one of your best companions scouting the Burning Shores far and wide.

What Are Updrafts in Horizon Forbidden West?

Updrafts are essentially geysers within the lands of Burning Shores otherwise known as Los Angeles. They can be located by finding areas of ground that are slightly raised up with water bubbling and spraying around them. At a certain point, the updraft area will fire high-pressured water from itself and you can then use the updraft.

If you plan to explore the lands of Horizon’s world for a while, knowing how to use these updrafts will always come in handy — plus, getting the chance to be lifted up by a geyser is always a fun time!

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023