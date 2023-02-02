There are so many items and resources to collect in the separate open worlds of Warframe that it can be hard to follow. With Star Days now in full swing, you’re probably here because you want to snag a few of the wares that Ticker is selling. In any case, here is how to get Debt Bonds in Warframe so you can do so.

How to Get Debt Bonds in Warframe

Debt Bonds are exclusive to Fortuna and the Orb Vallis, so you’re going to be spending a lot of time back and forth between the areas. First, it’s important to understand that Debt Bonds are a form of currency and rep material. They are also categorized into five different types. They are as follows:

Training Debt Bonds

Shelter Debt Bonds

Medical Debt Bonds

Advances Debt Bonds

Familiar Debt Bonds

As you go down from the top to the bottom of the list, they become more valuable. A higher value means that they will be acquired in tougher missions. You can see what kinds of Debt Bonds you can get by talking to Eudico and seeing the rewards. Higher-leveled bounties will contain different rewards than those at lower tiers. However, taking on bounties won’t even guarantee drops.

If you want a more ensured route to obtain the Debt Bonds needed for Ticker’s wares for Star Days, you can purchase them from her. Note that they are quite expensive in terms of credits and resources. These luckily rotate every few hours if you do not have the required resources to buy them.

Now, if you want to get even more guaranteed Familial, Advances, and Medical Debt Bonds, you can take on the Profit Taker. Note that this fight is only available once you have reached the Old Mate rank in Fortuna. You’ll also need to complete the three phases of the Profit Taker bounties before accepting the boss fight bounty. If you aren’t high enough of a level to do so, use the previous two methods in doing so.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023