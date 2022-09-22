How-to-Get-Endorsement-Deals-in-NBA-2K23

MyCareer in NBA 2K23 is made up of many different parts and pieces, but the progression is incredibly dependent on the personal brand of your player. One of the most significant ways to boost your brand is by collaborating with a larger company and getting an endorsement from a fan-favorite brand. Luckily, NBA is home to a vast amount of willing companies to endorse valuable players. Though getting endorsements in NBA is dependent on you as a player, so you need to find one that suits your style to a T. Read on to find out how you can unlock Endorsements.

How to Access Endorsements in NBA 2K23

To gain access to Endorsements, your player must have a reasonable number of fans. Each brand has individual expectations and requirements before offering an endorsement, but almost every one revolves around how famous your player is. The endorsement tab can be found under the progression tab in the MyCareer menu. If you can’t see it yet, it’s worth checking your player’s fan meter. If it’s slightly lackluster, it’s worth focussing on gaining more fans, which can be a long process. Still, the quality of endorsements offered to your player will only increase with your popularity.

Fans can be gained by making highlight plays during games or answering questions in conferences in favor of the fans. If you’re looking for a way to speed up this process, lower your game’s difficulty. By doing this, you’ll be able to pull off more highlight plays and gain more attention.

Endorsements provide a considerable chunk of VC per game, so they are vital to get involved with, but it’s essential to remember that they depend on your style, strengths, and position. Additionally, there are many potential brands to endorse your player, so you need to find one that suits you.

NBA 2K23 is now available on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.