Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 is currently underway, giving players the chance to return to the Golden Apple Archipelago, as they embark on a new adventure, this time accompanied by Kazuha, Xinyan, Mona, and Fischl. With that said, as part of the version’s main event, players can get Fischl to join their team for free, but how can you do that? Now, to answer that and more here’s how to claim a free Fischl during Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 ”Summertime Odyssey”.

How to Get Fischl for Free in Genshin Impact

You can invite Fischl to join your team during Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 by first completing the first two main chapters part of the Summertime Odyssey event. Once you do that, you’ll just need to earn and collect a total of 2,400 Iridescent Flotsam, which is the event’s main currency, given to those who complete their domain challenges, and then exchange the sum for a copy of Fischl. After getting the required amount, you will be able to exchange the currency for a free Fischl by going to the event page, opening the Imperial Invitation tab, and then selecting Send Invitation, which will immediately add Fischl to your roster.

To recap, here’s how to get the free Fischl in Genshin Impact 2.8:

Take part in the Summertime Odyssey event.

Complete at least the first two chapters part of the event.

Earn and collect 2,400 Iridescent Flotsam.

Go to the event page.

Open the Imperial Invitation tab.

Send the invitation to exchange your Iridescent Flotsam for a free Fischl.

Now that you know how to get your free Fischl, don’t forget to check out how to get her new skin, which is also available as part of the game’s current event.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The Archipelago will be accessible from July 15 to the end of version 2.8.