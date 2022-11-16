Kyle “Gaz” Gerrick has reprised his role as Captain Price’s right-hand man in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. While he was just a playable character in the story, he was weirdly absent in the multiplayer. The only ones who made it in were those in the Vault Edition of the game. With Season 1 kicking off hot, new Operators are going to join the fray. This includes Gaz, so here’s how you can get him for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

How to Get Gaz in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Gaz isn’t available right now. He’ll be added in as part of an “in-season” update according to Infinity Ward. There are several other bits of content coming to the game at later points in the season. This includes even more operators like the FC guest skins, the CDL skins, new weapons, calling cards, and way more.

Given his association with Task Force 141 in the story, he’ll most likely be a SpecGru faction character. It’ll be tough choosing between Gaz and those included in the Vault Edition like Soap, Farah, Ghost, and Price.

Luckily, Operators are just glorified skins. They provide no sort of benefit of gameplay difference. They simply have certain quips and voice lines that add just a tad bit more personality when out in Al Mazrah or other multiplayer maps. You can switch characters between matches if you choose to, now that a lot of freezing issues have mostly been fixed.

While we do not know the exact date on which this “in-season” update is supposed to happen, we will let you know when. We’ll also let you in on other bits of content that drop with Gaz like possible weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022