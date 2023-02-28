Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go‘s latest event is letting Trainers strike gold and get their hands on Gholdengo, the 1000th Pokémon. Like in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, getting Gholdengo in Pokémon Go isn’t easy. However, those who’ve used the Coin Entity Pokémon can vouch that it’s worth the effort. Here’s how to get a Gholdengo in Pokémon Go.

How to Get Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

Gholdengo can’t be encountered in the wild, so the only way to get one is by capturing and evolving its pre-evolution, Gimmighoul. To make Gimmighoul spawn, you’ll have to connect your Pokémon Go Account to your copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet through the latter’s Mystery Gift function. Once you’ve linked them, you can can send a Postcard from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and get what you need to start the hunt for Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

Related: Can Gimmighoul Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

How to Catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO

Image: Niantic

Each time you send a Postcard to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll receive a Coin Bag. The Coin Bag is a variation of Insense that will cause Roaming Form Gimmighoul to spawn in your location for thirty minutes, so catch as many as you can before time runs out. It’s worth noting that the Coin Bag is gone forever once it’s been used, and you won’t be able to get another one until your ability to send another Postcard recharges after midnight.

How to Get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GO

Every time you catch a Pokémon Go, you’ll earn a couple of Gimmighoul Coins, which function exactly like the Candy you receive by capturing other Pokémon. You can also get Gimmighoul Coins by making a Roaming Form Gimmighoul your Buddy Pokémon and walking a few kilometers.

Alternatively, if you save up enough Postcards, you can use them to purchase a Golden Lure, which can be used to turn a PokéStop into a Golden PokéStop for twenty-four hours. A Golden PokéStop will drop Gimmighoul Coins when spun, so stop by any you see while searching for Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

The total number of Gimmighoul Coins needed to evolve a Roaming Form Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo comes out at a whopping 999, so you’ll have to go out of your way to get as many as you can. Once you’ve got 999 Gimmighoul Coins, you can finally evolve one of your Roaming Form Gimmighoul and add Gholdengo to your collection.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023