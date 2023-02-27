Can Gimmighoul Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image: Niantic

The future of Pokemon GO looks rather Golden if you ask us. Not only will you have the chance to claim a new Pokemon when you’re out in the world, but there is also a chance to get plenty of items and evolutionary pieces for this particular new creature. As Roaming Form Gimmighoul makes its debut in the game, players that love the idea of a Shiny Hunt are all asking the same question: can Gimmighoul or Gholdengo be Shiny in Pokemon Go? Let’s jump in and find out.

Can Gimmighoul or Gholdengo Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

When it comes to Pokemon GO, there is a good chance that a new Pokemon is not going to have their Shiny Data when they first come into the game. As new events come out, you’ll get the chance to finally capture a Shiny version of specific Pokemon with ease.

However, Gimmighoul and Gholdengo are different in this case, as they don’t even have a proper Shiny Version in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as of this writing. This is an interesting case, as most Pokemon will always have a Shiny version in the mainline games, but these two are currently Shiny Locked in any form of Pokemon.

Does this mean that there is a chance that a Shiny Version will be available in the future? More than likely, yes. But, as it stands, there is currently no legitimate way to get a Shiny Gimmighoul or Gholdengo, no matter where you are playing your favorite Pokemon experience.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are not even a year old, it’s strange that a normal Pokemon like this would be Shiny Locked, as we are still waiting for any sort of distribution of Shiny Gimmighoul or Gholdengo in the mainline games. Once a proper, legitimate version of this monster is readily available in the base game, we can only guess that they’ll quickly make their way into this mobile world, as well.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023