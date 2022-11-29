In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players have the ability to assemble a wide array of different sandwiches, each capable of buffing their party and offering passives of their own. With that said, in order to make the sandwiches, first you need to find the right ingredients, such as Onions, Lettuce, Ham, and of course Hamburger. But where can you get Hamburger? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where to find and how to get hamburger in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Hamburger in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Much like many of the other sandwich ingredients in the game, you will be able to buy hamburgers on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by heading to any Deli Cioso establishment located throughout the region of Paldea. It’s important to point out that the ingredient will only become available after you earned at least a few Gym badges and won’t be available in other stores no matter how far you go in the games.

Once the ingredient become available, you will e able to buy it for 380 Pokédollars / League Points a piece.

Artazon’s Deli Cioso shop. IMAGE: The Pokémon Company.

Among all the sandwiches using the ingredient, we highly recommend that you prioritize making both the Great Tower Sandwich, which increases the overall XP gained by Steel-type Pokémon and the Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich, which will increase your chance of finding dragon-type Pokémon in the games. You can check out how to make both sandwiches above, as well as all the others in the game in our all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Recipes guide.

Where can you Find Deli Cioso Shops?

You can find Deli Cioso stores in the cities of Masagoza, Cortondo, Artazon, Levinvia, Cascarrafa, Porto Marinada, Medali, and Montenevera.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022