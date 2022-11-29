How to Get Onion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers making their way through the Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have begun to see the noticeable impact the perfect sandwich can give them. Whether they are hunting for shiny Pokemon or trying to find ways to power up before a Tera Raid, crafting the proper sandwich can give players a plethora of power.

However, things can come to a screeching halt if they don’t have all the necessary ingredients. For those players itching to throw some fresh onion on their newest culinary masterpiece, knowing where to locate this specific ingredient can make or break their most recent picnic. You won’t need to take the subway to find out where this ingredient is located!

Where To Find Onion In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to create the ultimate sandwich will want to visit some of the towns in the game, as there is a particular shop that will give players all of the ingredients they could need. Checking out the Artisan Bakery will give players the chance to stock up on plenty of fresh ingredients.

Alongside the boost to Shiny Power, players will also be able to craft sandwiches that will increase the odds of finding specific types of different Pokemon, as well as granting 30 Minutes of extra power to certain types of moves.

Players hoping to stock up before heading out on the Shiny Hunt of a lifetime will want to check these towns, as they have at least one Artisan Bakery in them:

Cascarrafa

Alfornada

Mesagoza

Levincia

Artazon

Cortando

Medali

Players that have unlocked the 5 & 6 Star Raids will swear by sandwiches that increase their Tera Power, as well as gamers hoping to finally get their hands on that special Shiny Pokemon. With the sheer number of new Pokemon to find in the Paldea Region, any bit of help will get players ever closer to finally finishing off the full Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022