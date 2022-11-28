How Many New Pokemon Are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

With trainers taking their first steps into the Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one of the most exciting parts of any new mainline Pokemon title is finding out how many new monsters there are available to find, battle, and capture. Alongside plenty of content to keep players busy, like school work and searching for special coins, finding and completing the Pokedex is one of the major draws of this title.

But, with the large list of returning Pokemon, how many spots have been filled by new creatures, and how many of them are there in total? As gamers throw on their school uniforms and get ready to set out on the greatest Treasure Hunt of them all, they’ll want to keep their eyes peeled for all of these new monsters.

How Many Of The 400 Pokemon Are New In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Out of the 400 Pokemon available in this title, 107 of them are new. With this many Pokemon to search for, gamers will want to keep a lookout for these particular Pokemon out in the wild.

Sprigatito

Foragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

QWuaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne

Tarountula

Spidops

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Paldean Wooper

Clodsire

Tandemaus

Maushold

Fidough

Dachsbun

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

Squakabilly

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Annihilape

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Tadbulb

Bellibolt

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Dudunsparace

Farigiraf

Maschiff

Mabosstiff

Shroodle

Grafaiai

Paldean Tauros

Bramblin

Brambleghast

Toedscool

Toedscruel

Klawf

Capsakid

Scovillain

Rellor

Rabsca

Flittle

Espathra

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Wiglett

Wugtrio

Bombirdier

Finizen

Palafin

Varoom

Revaroom

Cyclizar

Orthworm

Glimmet

Glimmor

Greavard

Houndstone

Flamigo

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Kingambit

Veluza

Dondozo

Tatsugiri

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Alongside these particular Pokemon, there are the version exclusive Paradox Pokemon that gamers will be able to locate and find in their world.

Scarlet Exclusive Paradox Pokemon

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Roaring Moon

Koraidon

Violet Exclusive Paradox Pokemon

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Valiant

Miraidon

For those players wondering about the Ominous Black Stakes that are littered across the lands of Paldea, gamers will need to find and pull 8 of each color to unlock the four special Ruinous Pokemon of Legend, including:

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

With this many new Pokemon to find in the world, players will have more than enough on their plates to ensure that their time in Paldea is well worth it. With a wild world to explore and plenty of locations to see, there is more than enough here to keep gamers of all ages excited for what the future holds.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022