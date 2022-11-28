How Many New Pokemon Are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

With trainers taking their first steps into the Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one of the most exciting parts of any new mainline Pokemon title is finding out how many new monsters there are available to find, battle, and capture. Alongside plenty of content to keep players busy, like school work and searching for special coins, finding and completing the Pokedex is one of the major draws of this title.
But, with the large list of returning Pokemon, how many spots have been filled by new creatures, and how many of them are there in total? As gamers throw on their school uniforms and get ready to set out on the greatest Treasure Hunt of them all, they’ll want to keep their eyes peeled for all of these new monsters.
How Many Of The 400 Pokemon Are New In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Out of the 400 Pokemon available in this title, 107 of them are new. With this many Pokemon to search for, gamers will want to keep a lookout for these particular Pokemon out in the wild.
- Sprigatito
- Foragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- QWuaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Paldean Wooper
- Clodsire
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Squakabilly
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Annihilape
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Dudunsparace
- Farigiraf
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Paldean Tauros
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revaroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Glimmet
- Glimmor
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flamigo
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Kingambit
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
Alongside these particular Pokemon, there are the version exclusive Paradox Pokemon that gamers will be able to locate and find in their world.
Scarlet Exclusive Paradox Pokemon
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Roaring Moon
- Koraidon
Violet Exclusive Paradox Pokemon
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Iron Valiant
- Miraidon
For those players wondering about the Ominous Black Stakes that are littered across the lands of Paldea, gamers will need to find and pull 8 of each color to unlock the four special Ruinous Pokemon of Legend, including:
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
With this many new Pokemon to find in the world, players will have more than enough on their plates to ensure that their time in Paldea is well worth it. With a wild world to explore and plenty of locations to see, there is more than enough here to keep gamers of all ages excited for what the future holds.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022