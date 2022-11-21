How to Catch Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The icy bundle of joy will definitely be a fan favorite because it’s just so pure and jolly (not the Pokemon nature). Cetoddle, the cetacean Pokemon, is more than looks the eye. While it may be cute and playful, it’ll be a force to be reckoned with. So, how can you get your hands on a Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Check below.

Where to Catch Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cetoddle can be found in either the Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, or Area 3 of the West Province. At this point in the game, your party’s average level should be 38 or higher. You will be facing Pokemon that dwell in caves, eventually reaching higher altitudes until the weather changes.

By the time you’re actually in Glaseado Mountain, you’re in the snowy territory. Cetoddles will be common spawns here, so happy hunting for the one that suits you just right. They’re a good source of auto-battle XP fodder to level up your Pokemon.

However, if you like to see Pokemon with higher stats quicker, you can also see its evolution, Cetitan in the same areas. They usually travel in groups with Cetoddle. There really isn’t a need to save before approaching them as even its evolution is found quite commonly in the snowy biome.

Once you catch your Cetoddle, you can evolve it into a Cetitan at any time as long as you have an Ice Stone. If your luck isn’t so great in finding Ice Stones, Cetitans are available quite often en masse. With the high concentration of these Pokemon species, it does technically increase the chances of finding a shiny variant among them.

It’ll also be easier to find a Cetoddle or a Cetitan with a preferable nature. You can skip the whole breeding process to do so. As we showed similarly with what the best nature is for a Pokemon like Fuecoco, you’ll probably want your newly caught ice Pokemon with an Adamant or Jolly nature.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022