One of the better mods to help you perfect your status and critical builds for your primaries is the legendary Hammer Shot mod. Many sleep on how strong this mod can be, especially since we only have so many slots to mod our weapons with. In any case, this might be one of the more elusive mods to get, so here’s how to get Hammer Shot in Warframe.

How to Get Hammer Shot in Warframe

This is what’s considered a Nightmare mod, meaning it’ll give you two positive stats when equipping it onto a weapon or Warframe. Indicated by the label, that means that it’ll be a reward for completing Nightmare Mode missions.

According to the official Warframe drop tables, it’s part of the Rotation A set of mission rewards. Since not all the missions you play in this mode are endless missions, this means that Rotation A drops are from lower-leveled planets.

The planets you can play Nightmare Mode missions on for rotation A are as follows:

Mercury

Venus

Earth

Mars

Also, it should be noted that this mod has some of the lowest chances of being received as a mission reward. It might be a bit frustrating farming Nightmare missions of all types because you can’t farm them consistently like you can with relics and other mission types in general. The rotations for these happen every 8 hours, so there’s a lot of downtime between each set of new missions.

What you can do is buy the mod off of someone in the trade chat for Platinum. Though, unlike some other mods, this one might be a bit more expensive. Prices for it seem to vary between 50 to 70 Platinum per unit. It is a rare mod after all and can’t so easily be sought out like a Shedu.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.