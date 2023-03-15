Image: Digital Extremes

Hildryn Prime is now out in Warframe so that only means that we can now wield the power of the Orokin-fused shield maiden. Of course, with new releases, you’ll have to do some farming before you can get them. In any case, here is how to get Hildryn Prime in Warframe and what relics you need to obtain her.

How to Get Hildryn Prime in Warframe

The following is each of Hildryn Prime’s parts and the relic tiers.

Hildryn Prime Blueprint – Axi H6 Rare

Hildryn Prime Chassis – Meso P11 Uncommon

Hildryn Prime Neuroptics – Neo S17 Uncommon

Hildryn Prime Systems – Lith H8 Common

Next, as you get the blueprints for the Warframe, you still need to craft each part. Here are the resources needed for each part of Hildryn Prime.

Hildryn Prime Blueprint

Crafting time: 72 hours

All fully-crafted Hildryn parts

5 Orokin Cells

Hildryn Prime Chassis

Crafting time: 12 hours

15,000 Credits

2 Tellurium

450 Plastids

1,425 Polymer Bundle

5,500 Alloy Plate

Hildryn Prime Neuroptics

Crafting time: 12 hours

15,000 Credits

2 Argon Crystals

600 Cryotic

1,100 Circuits

4,975 Nano Spores

Hildryn Prime Systems

Crafting time: 12 hours

15,000 Credits

2 Nitain Extract

3 Neurodes

1,250 Rubedo

3,800 Salvage

Other Ways to Get Hildryn Prime

If you want to skip the grind for Hildryn Prime, you can buy her components from other players via the trade chat. Just know that since she is new, each part of the Warframe is going to be expensive. There will also be an extremely high demand for her as she is one of the more popular frames to get the primed treatment.

If you need Platinum, it’s best to buy some from your respective platform’s store or by trading with other players. You should also know that if you do lowball players who offer her parts at a high premium, they might ignore you or outright block you. Players in Warframe tend to sell high and buy low.

Finally, if you want to skip the hassle of buying her in the trade chat, you can also buy her Prime Access. This will come with Hildryn Prime, Larkspur Prime, and the Shade Prime Sentinel. It’ll also be more expensive, just as a heads-up.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023