Hildryn Prime is now out in Warframe so that only means that we can now wield the power of the Orokin-fused shield maiden. Of course, with new releases, you’ll have to do some farming before you can get them. In any case, here is how to get Hildryn Prime in Warframe and what relics you need to obtain her.
How to Get Hildryn Prime in Warframe
The following is each of Hildryn Prime’s parts and the relic tiers.
- Hildryn Prime Blueprint – Axi H6 Rare
- Hildryn Prime Chassis – Meso P11 Uncommon
- Hildryn Prime Neuroptics – Neo S17 Uncommon
- Hildryn Prime Systems – Lith H8 Common
Next, as you get the blueprints for the Warframe, you still need to craft each part. Here are the resources needed for each part of Hildryn Prime.
Hildryn Prime Blueprint
- Crafting time: 72 hours
- All fully-crafted Hildryn parts
- 5 Orokin Cells
Hildryn Prime Chassis
- Crafting time: 12 hours
- 15,000 Credits
- 2 Tellurium
- 450 Plastids
- 1,425 Polymer Bundle
- 5,500 Alloy Plate
Hildryn Prime Neuroptics
- Crafting time: 12 hours
- 15,000 Credits
- 2 Argon Crystals
- 600 Cryotic
- 1,100 Circuits
- 4,975 Nano Spores
Hildryn Prime Systems
- Crafting time: 12 hours
- 15,000 Credits
- 2 Nitain Extract
- 3 Neurodes
- 1,250 Rubedo
- 3,800 Salvage
Related: Warframe Prime Release Order: All Primed Frames From Launch to Now
Other Ways to Get Hildryn Prime
If you want to skip the grind for Hildryn Prime, you can buy her components from other players via the trade chat. Just know that since she is new, each part of the Warframe is going to be expensive. There will also be an extremely high demand for her as she is one of the more popular frames to get the primed treatment.
If you need Platinum, it’s best to buy some from your respective platform’s store or by trading with other players. You should also know that if you do lowball players who offer her parts at a high premium, they might ignore you or outright block you. Players in Warframe tend to sell high and buy low.
Finally, if you want to skip the hassle of buying her in the trade chat, you can also buy her Prime Access. This will come with Hildryn Prime, Larkspur Prime, and the Shade Prime Sentinel. It’ll also be more expensive, just as a heads-up.
- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023