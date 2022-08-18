Warframe Prime Release Order: All Primed Frames From Launch to Now

We have come a long way since the release of the very first primed Warframe. Now with the game being nearly 10 years old at this point in time, we wonder, when did each Prime come out? What is the release order of each Prime Warframe? Here is a timeline showing when each one was released from launch until now.
Warframe Prime Release Order
|Prime Warframe
|Release Date
|Excalibur Prime
|December 12, 2012
|Frost Prime
|May 3, 2013
|Mag Prime
|September 13, 2013
|Ember Prime
|November 20, 2013
|Rhino Prime
|March 4, 2014
|Loki Prime
|June 11, 2014
|Nyx Prime
|September 24, 2014
|Nova Prime
|December 17, 2014
|Volt Prime
|March 25, 2015
|Ash Prime
|July 7, 2015
|Trinity Prime
|October 6, 2015
|Saryn Prime
|February 16, 2016
|Vauban Prime
|May 17, 2016
|Nekros Prime
|August 23, 2016
|Valkyr Prime
|November 22, 2016
|Banshee Prime
|February 28, 2017
|Oberon Prime
|May 30, 2017
|Hydroid Prime
|August 29, 2017
|Mirage Prime
|December 12, 2017
|Zephyr Prime
|March 20, 2018
|Limbo Prime
|June 19, 2018
|Chroma Prime
|September 25, 2018
|Mesa Prime
|December 18, 2018
|Equinox Prime
|April 2, 2019
|Wukong Prime
|July 6, 2019
|Atlas Prime
|October 1, 2019
|Ivara Prime
|December 17, 2019
|Titania Prime
|March 31, 2020
|Inaros Prime
|July 14, 2020
|Nezha Prime
|October 27, 2020
|Octavia Prime
|February 23, 2021
|Gara Prime
|May 25, 2021
|Nidus Prime
|September 8, 2021
|Harrow Prime
|December 15, 2021
|Garuda Prime
|March 28, 2022
|Khora Prime
|July 16, 2022
While these Warframes are all currently available to some extent with the exception of Excalibur Prime, you won’t miss out too much when it comes to finding a power disparity between base form and Prime. However, they do come with more mastery points and more polarities right from the get-go, needing less forma.
Looking back at the order release of frames, you can gather that Prime frames are released 3 or 4 times a year, depending on the workload and other factors that impact Digital Extremes. Given that the release of the frames doesn’t match up in order, these can be subject to change. Finally, it should be noted that Prime releases are in a 2-female, 2-male order.
Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.