Warframe Prime Release Order: All Primed Frames From Launch to Now

We have come a long way since the release of the very first primed Warframe. Now with the game being nearly 10 years old at this point in time, we wonder, when did each Prime come out? What is the release order of each Prime Warframe? Here is a timeline showing when each one was released from launch until now.

Warframe Prime Release Order

Prime Warframe Release Date Excalibur Prime December 12, 2012 Frost Prime May 3, 2013 Mag Prime September 13, 2013 Ember Prime November 20, 2013 Rhino Prime March 4, 2014 Loki Prime June 11, 2014 Nyx Prime September 24, 2014 Nova Prime December 17, 2014 Volt Prime March 25, 2015 Ash Prime July 7, 2015 Trinity Prime October 6, 2015 Saryn Prime February 16, 2016 Vauban Prime May 17, 2016 Nekros Prime August 23, 2016 Valkyr Prime November 22, 2016 Banshee Prime February 28, 2017 Oberon Prime May 30, 2017 Hydroid Prime August 29, 2017 Mirage Prime December 12, 2017 Zephyr Prime March 20, 2018 Limbo Prime June 19, 2018 Chroma Prime September 25, 2018 Mesa Prime December 18, 2018 Equinox Prime April 2, 2019 Wukong Prime July 6, 2019 Atlas Prime October 1, 2019 Ivara Prime December 17, 2019 Titania Prime March 31, 2020 Inaros Prime July 14, 2020 Nezha Prime October 27, 2020 Octavia Prime February 23, 2021 Gara Prime May 25, 2021 Nidus Prime September 8, 2021 Harrow Prime December 15, 2021 Garuda Prime March 28, 2022 Khora Prime July 16, 2022

While these Warframes are all currently available to some extent with the exception of Excalibur Prime, you won’t miss out too much when it comes to finding a power disparity between base form and Prime. However, they do come with more mastery points and more polarities right from the get-go, needing less forma.

Looking back at the order release of frames, you can gather that Prime frames are released 3 or 4 times a year, depending on the workload and other factors that impact Digital Extremes. Given that the release of the frames doesn’t match up in order, these can be subject to change. Finally, it should be noted that Prime releases are in a 2-female, 2-male order.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.