How to Get Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok

Honed Metal is a valuable crafting resource in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok is Santa Monica Studio’s latest, possibly mightiest achievement to date. It is the conclusion to the Norse saga of the God of War franchise as well as an emotional and exciting tale for Kratos and his cast of supporting characters. While the story alone is exciting for the game, fans can appreciate the sophisticated crafting and RPG elements present ever since the 2018 prequel. One essential component for crafting mid-tier shields in God of War Ragnarok is Honed Metal, so it’s important to know where to look if you need it.

Getting Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok: Where to Look

You’ll most commonly discover Honed Metal in some red glowing chests, barrels around the Lake of Nine, or for sale from the Huldra Brothers. The latter option costs 2500 Hacksilver and will net you bundles of 5 Honed Metal which go a long way for the mid-level upgrade coverage on certain shields. The Guardian, Stone Wall, and Shatter Star all benefit from this, typically demanding either 3 or 6 Honed Metal to upgrade depending on the tier. Keeping track of this resource and spending it wisely will be key.

When Can You Buy Honed Metal From the Huldra Brothers?

After the end of Creatures of Prophecy, the 13th quest in The Path, the game’s main quest, you’ll be able to buy this crafting material from the brothers. This is where quick Hacksilver gathering will come in handy. So you’ll have to spend a decent chunk of the game before gaining this type of access to the material, but it’s a good option if you’re not catching the red chests or barrels. Stock up though, as shields are a vital tool for surviving combat, especially with hardy foes or enemies that go heavy on the offense against you.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022