Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Very feel weapons in Resident Evil 4 are as handy as the many knives you can acquire, as the weapons can be used to finalize enemies and block/parry a wide array of attacks/projectiles, among much more. But did you know that it is possible to get a knife with infinite durability in the game? Now, here’s how to get Infinite Knife Durability in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to Get Infinite Knife Durability in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In order to unlock Infinite Knife Durability in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you need to first unlock the Primal Knife. After unlocking the weapon, you will then be able to unlock Infinite Knife Durability by either fully upgrading it and then purchasing its Indestructible perk for 10,000 Pesetas or by simply using an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket upon acquiring the weapon.

Related: How to Get Wolf Tail in Resident Evil 4 Remake

How to Get the Primal Knife

Differently from the Fighting Knife, which can be acquired in Chapter 13, you can get the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake by finding and then destroying all 16 Clockwork Castellans available throughout the game’s main chapters.

Once you destroy the final Clockwork Castellan, you will be able to get the Primal Knife by heading to the game’s Extra Content Shop and then purchasing it for 1,000 CP.

To recap, here’s how to get Infinite Knife Durability:

Get the Primal Knife.

Either upgrade the weapon to the limit and then purchase the Indestructible perk for 10,000 Pesetas or make use of an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket from the get-go.

Now that you know how to get the Primal Knife as well as its Infinite Knife Durability perk in the game, don’t forget to also check out the best handguns to use in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023