How to Get Wolf Tail in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The great thing about the Resident Evil games is that they include various unlockable cosmetics and items after beating the game. Resident Evil 4 Remake is no different and arguably has the most unlockables out of any entry in the series. While some cosmetics look cool, some are goofy and add humor to your next playthrough. The Wolf Tail is a hilarious cosmetic and this guide will walk you through unlocking it.

How to Unlock the Wolf Tail Cosmetic in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To unlock the Wolf Tail in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you must complete the game on assisted mode and receive an S+ rank on your play card—shown before the credits. While assisted mode is the easiest level of difficulty in the game, completing the game with an S+ rank can still be challenging, considering it is the highest rank you can get.

Not only that, but you also need to spend 2,000 credit points for the Wolf Tail. You will receive credit points as you play through the game and complete challenges. These credit points can then be used in the extra content shop in the main menu of Resident Evil 4 to unlock cosmetic items, character models, gun models, and more! This is where you need to go to unlock the Wolf Tail once both steps mentioned are complete.

How to Get an S+ Rank in Assisted Mode

To receive an S+ rank at the end of your playthrough, you must complete the game in full in under five hours. This can be a difficult task considering Resident Evil 4 is one of the longest entries into the series. Players can not attempt this in New Game Plus mode since this will eliminate the possibility of A ranks or higher.

One way to increase your chances is to not focus on killing all the enemies you come in contact with—although some parts require you to kill all enemies in the area. For the places where you need to kill all enemies, use grenades and your best weapons to take them out as quickly as possible and then push forward farther into the game. It is a tough challenge to beat the game in under five hours, but it is possible with practice.

