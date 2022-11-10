How-to-Get-Jotunheim-Fruit-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

Outside of harvesting materials to craft amour and increasing weapons strength, God of War Ragnarok has hundreds of items hidden away, which players can utilize in one way or another. While some may be as simple to find as looting a chest and hoping luck is on your side, and others challenging you to face off with an enemy or miniboss to receive some high-quality loot, sometimes you need to keep your eyes on the ground, and your surrounding area to reap the benefits. Jotunheim Fruit is one of the many items you can locate by exploring the realm, so read on to find out where exactly you can find it.

Where to Find Jotunheim Fruit in God of War Ragnarok

As the item’s name suggests, Jotunheim Fruit can only be found within Jotunheim. However, the Fruit can be found scattered throughout the area, so for the best chance to find it, it’s best to keep exploring and keep your eyes on the ground to see if any fruit has been left. Collecting Jotunheim Fruit can provide a little XP boost once picked up, which can be a needed push while you’re running around trying to discover the hidden secrets of each realm. It’s not an essential item to collect, nor is it used for any upgrades, but even though collecting it is optional, it still has its perks. Each Fruit picked will return 50XP.

Similarly to items like Ydalir Timber, one of the most predominant chapters in which you can find Jotunheim Fruit is during The Lost Sanctuary. However, that being said, any chapter or time you spend in Jotunheim would make finding its fruits significantly easier. Alongside finding them on the floor, the Fruit can also be seen growing from trees, so it’s always best to double-check every inch of your surrounding area if you aren’t having much luck locating any.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022