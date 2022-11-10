How-to-Get-Ydalir-Timber-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

With the number of resources to find within God of War Ragnarok, it can be straightforward to lose sight of which ones are integral to collect. Each realm you stumble into will have a variety of materials to collect, and it can be hard to keep track of which ones will be beneficial. But the general rule of thumb suggests that any material used to upgrade armor or weapons should be collected as frequently as possible since upgrades don’t come cheap. Ydalir Timber is one of the many materials players will need to collect during their time with the game, but it can be challenging to find. So read on to discover where you may be able to find some.

Where to Find Ydalir Timber in God of War Ragnarok

Ydalir Timber is an essential material to locate in God of War, but that doesn’t make it much easier to come across. Ydalir Timber can be found within chests during chapters such as Unleashing Hel and The Lost Sanctuary, so be sure to stop and loot every coffin you come across to ensure you are maximizing your chances of finding a small stash of Ydalir Timber. Much like the other resources found during your time in God of War Ragnarok, if you have no use for it now, it will become handy, if not essential, later.

Ydalir Timber is one of the primary resources you will need to collect to upgrade your bow, as explained in the weapon upgrade book. So even though it can only be found within chests during specific chapters, there is reason to harvest as much as possible when you can. Since it is primarily used for Bow Upgrades, the best signifier as to when you will be able to collect some is whenever you get to play as Atreus. In any chapter where you find yourself wielding a bow, there’s a chance that each chest you open will contain a small stack of timber.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022