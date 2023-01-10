How-to-Get-Log-Stakes-in-Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons

Unlike previous mainline Animal Crossing games, Animal Crossing New Horizons presents the player with a more hands-on experience. Rather than relying on the Nook family to supply furniture and goods to buy each day, you can collect resources to craft your own decorations. While some of these items require days worth of gathering, there are a few items you can craft straight off the bat which will help you to reach the coveted five-star island. Although they don’t look like much on their own, Log Stakes can help pull together any well-decorated scene on your island, so they are a pretty essential item to craft as soon as possible. Read on to find out the materials you’ll need to craft your own set of stakes.

How to Craft Log Stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Log Stakes are one of the first recipes given to the player by Tom Nook once three villager homes are commissioned to be built. Because of this, the item will never be sold in the shop, so each time you want to add some stakes to a new area, you’ll have to craft them yourself. Luckily, the recipe is simple and requires only three pieces of wood to craft. However, it’s essential to note that softwood and hardwood will not work for the recipe, so you’ll need to make sure you have enough standard wood to craft.

Once you’ve crafted Log Stakes, you’ll be able to customize the piece to suit your island theme perfectly. You can choose from four colors, including the standard dark wood variation. So, if you’d prefer orange, birch, or beige, you’ll be able to find a set of log stakes to suit your island. In addition, if you’re desperately looking for a way to earn extra bells, one set of log stakes can be sold for 360 bells.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023