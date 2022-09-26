How-to-Get-Moondew-Nectar-in-Slime-Rancher-2

As you progress through Slime Rancher 2, elusive items and scarce food supplies will become the bane of your existence. Finding the favorite food of your slimes can be a great way to farm Plorts, but some of these foods are much more difficult to find than others. For example, farmers of Flutter Slimes will need to locate Moondew Nectar if they want to satisfy these sweethearts. Read on to find out where you can locate this elusive resource.

Where to Find Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2

Much like getting your hands on Phosphor Slimes, Moondew Nectar can only be found at night. However, the location of the necessary plants is not in the comfort of Rainbow Island, so players will have to venture to Starlight Strand to get their hands on it. Once on Starlight Strand, locate blue flowers across trees and rocks, as they will produce nectar at night.

While you can farm many plants and food items in Slime Rancher, you cannot grow your own Moondew Flowers, making Moondew Nectar a scarce material. Additionally, if you have no luck finding it atop blue flowers, then search around the base of the flower in case any Nectar might’ve fallen off. Finally, due to its elusive nature, it will only spawn a few times a night. So there’s a chance you may not stumble across any in the first place.

Moondew Nectar has several practical uses within Slime Rancher 2, which is why it’s a valuable addition to your inventory. Nectar is the favorite food for Flutter Slimes, which makes them produce double the amount of Plorts when they consume it. The Moondew Nectar is also the favorite food of the Flutter Gordo, making it easier to burst and move on to the next area.

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.