How to Get Nyanners in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Image: SEGA

Players exploring Like a Dragon: Ishin! will eventually come across powerful Trooper Cards that can help them fight tough enemies. These troopers offer a variety of effects, though some players might simply like to see the familiar faces shown on each card. As part of a special collaboration, an extremely popular VTuber is available for all players, though you won’t easily find her in-game. Here’s how to add Nyanners to your team in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How to Obtain Nyanners as a Trooper Card in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Nyanners is part of a special guest collaboration featuring other popular celebrities and content creators. The game will notify players of this collaboration no matter what, but it won’t automatically add these guests. Alongside Alex Moukala, Kenny Omega, and the other guests, Nyanners is only available through the Elite General Trooper Card bundle. This bundle is completely free, though it needs to be added to your account to take effect.

By the time you reach Chapter 5 of the game, you’ll have full access to Nyanners and the other guest characters. If you haven’t already, head to Teradaya and search around the ground floor for a man with face paint and a clown nose. This man is Bakumatsu Bob, and he’ll allow you to receive the guest cards after they’re downloaded with no strings attached.

Video: SEGA

Uniquely from the other guests, Nyanners is a healer. Upon using her card, the player will drain health from enemies to restore their own. This makes her card particularly useful in group fights, as they’ll be able to restore their vitality from multiple targets at once. Even if you aren’t a fan of the VTuber herself, you might want to add her card to your collection if you find yourself low on healing items every now and then.